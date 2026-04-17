Gilbert Arenas bizarre Kim Kardashian analogy on Doc Rivers' Bucks exit goes viral

Firing of Doc Rivers by the Milwaukee Bucks has become one of the most analyzed storylines of the NBA this week. It has seen several big names in the NBA react, but former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' reaction has left fans in splits Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. (AP)

Arenas, speaking on his podcast Gill's Arena, offered his take on why he thought Rivers was doomed once he took the head coaching job with the Bucks'. But the analogy he used went viral instantly, with many beyond his personal fan network taking note.

What Gilbert Arenas Said During a recent episode of his podcast, Gilbert Arenas claimed that Rivers was never given a realistic chance of succeeding with the Bucks. He compared the relationship between Doc Rivers and the Bucks with dating Kim Kardashian.

“Trying to date Kim now. How do you top the previous people?" he said "Before you got there Doc, they had a championship, and then 30-13. It's like drinking poison.”

Arenas suggested that that the decision to replace the fired Adrian Griffin with him essentially doomed from the very beginning.

Here's the clip of Gilbert Arenas' comment: