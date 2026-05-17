Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Latest update after Netflix documentary The Crash

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary The Crash has once brought attention to the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio teenager convicted over a 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. Netflix’s The Crash revisits the controversial Ohio car crash case of teen driver Mackenzie Shirilla, (Instagram)

The documentary revisits the fatal incident, the controversial trial, and the debate over whether the crash was intentional or the result of a medical episode.

Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Mackenzie Shirilla is currently serving her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, she will not be eligible for parole until 2037.

Shirilla was convicted in 2023 on 12 charges, including murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, and drug possession, after prosecutors argued that she intentionally drove her Toyota Camry into a brick building at more than 100 mph.

In The Crash, released on Netflix on May 15, Shirilla speaks about life behind bars, saying, “It’s really hard everyday in here. I try to wake up and be the best person I can be everyday.”

She also said there is “not a moment that doesn’t pass” where she does not think about Russo and Flanagan.

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What happened in the 2022 crash? The crash took place in the early hours of July 31, 2022, after Shirilla, Dominic Russo, and Davion Flanagan spent the night visiting friends and parties in Ohio.

Investigators later concluded that Shirilla accelerated moments before impact and did not apply the brakes. According to court documents cited by PEOPLE, forensic expert Mark Sargent testified that the accelerator pedal was fully depressed seconds before the collision, while the car showed no signs of mechanical failure.

Russo and Flanagan died at the scene, while Shirilla survived with serious injuries.

During the bench trial, prosecutors argued that tensions in Shirilla and Russo’s relationship pointed toward intent.

Evidence presented in court included alleged threats, prior arguments, and social media posts that investigators described as showing reckless driving behavior.

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Family continues to challenge conviction Despite the conviction being upheld on appeal, Shirilla’s parents and legal team continue to maintain that she suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Speaking to 3News in 2025, her father Steve Shirilla said, “Show me one piece of evidence, one, that says she did this on purpose.”

The family has argued that health data reviewed with neurologist Dr. Kamal Chemali may be “consistent with loss of consciousness” at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, opinions within the victims’ families remain divided. Dominic Russo’s sister previously told PEOPLE she believed justice required a longer sentence, saying, “My brother’s life and Davion’s life was completely stolen.” However, Russo’s father Frank Russo said after sentencing that he hoped Shirilla could eventually receive “some kind of help, some kind of treatment.”

Netflix’s documentary features interviews with investigators, family members, and Shirilla herself, while revisiting evidence that became central during the trial.