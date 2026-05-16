Watch: Woman creates Netflix-style trailer to ask bosses for 10-day leave, internet says 'Give her a raise'

A woman’s unique way of asking her bosses for leave has gone viral online, earning praise from thousands of social media users for its creativity and humour.

The outcome of the leave request has not yet been revealed. (Instagram/@frankgreeff_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead of sending a formal email or speaking to her managers directly, a woman named Talia created a dramatic Netflix-style trailer to request 10 days of leave for a Bali vacation. The video, shared on Instagram, has now racked up over 7 million views online.

The clip plays out like a suspense-filled documentary teaser. It opens with an interviewer questioning Talia about her unusual behaviour in recent days. “Do you want to confess why you’ve been on so edge lately?” the interviewer asks.

Looking visibly nervous, Talia replies, “I need to ask Frank and Jack a question.”

As the dramatic music and questioning continue, the interviewer asks, “Is that why you’re being so strange?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Talia then admits, “I just can’t bring myself to do it. I can’t do it, I haven’t found the right time to do it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talia then admits, “I just can’t bring myself to do it. I can’t do it, I haven’t found the right time to do it.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The interviewer encourages her by saying, “Talia, the right time is now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interviewer encourages her by saying, “Talia, the right time is now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Finally revealing the reason behind all the tension, Talia says, “I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finally revealing the reason behind all the tension, Talia says, “I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The trailer ends with a dramatic cliffhanger: “So was it a yes or no?” Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer ends with a dramatic cliffhanger: “So was it a yes or no?” Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video also shows the reactions of her bosses, Frank and Jack, as they watched the unusual leave request unfold.

“You have been on edge lately,” they tell Talia after watching the clip.

They then jokingly ask whether they are expected to respond in the same cinematic style. “Do we have to send our response in a video format?” they ask.

Talia quickly clarifies, “In a documentary trailer format.”

Still trying to process the unusual leave request, the bosses then asked, “Yes or no or is there like a third option?”

The outcome of the leave request, however, has not yet been revealed.

(Also Read: 'Bindaas aaram karo': Manager offers 2-day period leave to female employee, internet divided)

Social media reactions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video quickly went viral online, with users flooding the comments section with praise for Talia’s creativity.

One user wrote, “This girl needs a raise and 15 days leave.”

“This is epic ! They better have said yes !!” commented another.

“This is brilliant! They should give her a raise or at least $$ for Bali,” jokingly wrote a third user.

“God these just keep getting better and better, kinso ‘working remotely from Bali’ content incoming,” commented another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON