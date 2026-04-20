Abandoned red Honda, call from burner phone: True crime page teases release of chilling new info in Nancy Guthrie case

An X account, Criminal Network, which has been extensively covering the Nancy Guthrie case, has claimed in a bombshell new post that it will be releasing some chilling information in the form of 10 articles. Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing. People visit a banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers and an image of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

“Some people will be delighted and other will be real mad, and either way I'm gonna do it. I am gonna release 10 articles from an unnamed and unverified newsource, but the reason it's crucial, is because although all info isn't vetted or verified, there is some info only myself, juanita and one other person knows and the fbi, and that info is in here and 100% valid,” wrote Criminal Network, whose X bio says ‘Boots on the Ground’ and ‘Standing Guard for the YouTube True Crime Community’.

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The post added, “From the Red Honda abandoned on feb 2, to the 144am phone call made to Nancy from a burner phone that was someone in her inner circle. If you have a problem with me releasing something that's already public record, then you obviously don't know the difference between speculation and public record. Be ready to have your mind blown.”