'I know where she's at': Disturbing post about Nancy Guthrie sparks concerns on social media

“I know where she's at,” the Facebook user wrote in the ‘Missing Nancy Guthrie Discussion And Updates’ group.

A disturbing post in a Facebook group dedicated to discussing the Nancy Guthrie case has sparked concerns on social media. A man sparked a buzz after claiming he knows where Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother is.

Criminal Network shared the screenshot of his post on X, writing, “Nancy Guthrie - This guy just posted in a Guthrie fb group.”

“He lives in Carlsbad NM. Time to vet him out. Is he involved?” the post added.

While there is no evidence to suggest that the man is involved in the crime, X users expressed their concerns in the comment section of Criminal Network’s post. Some pointed out that a man has a long rap sheet, but HT.com did not independently verify if that claim is true. It is possible that the man is just a troll.

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One user commented, “says he's from Bakersfield, Cali. 2nd degree burglary, arrested for stealing cars, domestic battery, corporal abuse, strangulation, and damaging wireless communication devices. Drugs, loaded weapons. etc. I'd check him out for sure.” “This is my town! Let me see what I can find out about him,” wrote another user.

One user wrote, “he has a very long rap sheet. I mean long,” while another said, “Why would he not tell the FBI before posting on FB? He's a troll . Report him.”

What we know about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts Months after Nancy went missing, there has been no update on her whereabouts, and no suspect has been identified. While the Guthrie family has been tormented by the uncertainty of the case’s outcome, her daughter Savannah previously even admitted that her mom may be dead.

Savannah previously said in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home,” she also acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.”

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While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”