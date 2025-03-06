Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad, Carnatic singer who married Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya?

Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad married Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bengaluru South, in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The wedding was held in the presence of family members, close friends, and select BJP leaders, including Annamalai, Pratap Simha, and Amit Malaviya. Sivasri Skandaprasad married Tejasvi Surya in an intimate ceremony on March 6.(X/@Abhina_Prakash)

Search interest in Sivasri Skandaprasad has been on the rise since the couple’s wedding photographs emerged on social media today. “Sivasri Skandaprasad” is among the top trends on Google in India right now.

Here is all you need to know about Sivasri Skandaprasad:

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a Chennai-based artiste, well known for her contributions to Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and visual arts.

Born on August 1, 1996, she is the daughter of Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, a Mridangam maestro. She comes from a family of renowned dancers and musicians - her paternal grandfather, Kalaimamani late Seerkazhi R. Jayaraman, was an established musician, while her grandmother, Shanthi Jayaraman, was a popular vocal accompaniment for leading Bharatanatyam artistes.

On the social media platform X, Sivasri describes herself as a “Bharatiya, Musician, Dancer,” and the founder of Ahuti, a platform to revive traditional Indian art forms.

She is a B.Tech (Bio-Engineering) graduate from SASTRA University, Thanjavur. She also holds an MA in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras.

Sivasri has trained in classical Carnatic music under Guru Sri A S Murali, and has won several prestigious music awards. Some of the awards she has won include Bharatha Kala Choodamani, Yuva Samman Award, and Bhajana Bhushan.

She started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 3 under the tutelage of Kalaimamani Smt Krishnakumari Narendran and Acharya Choodamani Guru Smt Roja Kannan, and has given several solo performances.

Sivasri Skandaprasad has also sung a song in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 for A R Rahman.

(Also read: Tejasvi Surya marries Sivasri Skandaprasad, first pics out as BJP leaders congratulate Bengaluru South MP)