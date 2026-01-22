Harvard gastroenterologist shares easy, crispy okra recipe ‘bursting with fibre and anti-inflammatory’ benefits

Okra often gets a bad rap for its slimy texture, turning many people away before they give it a real chance. But beneath that reputation lies a vegetable packed with fibre, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support gut and overall health. The good news? When cooked the right way, okra can turn crisp, flavourful, and far more appealing - without that off-putting texture. This simple, fuss-free recipe keeps things healthy and easy, making okra enjoyable even for those who usually avoid it. Try out this crispy okra recipe for gut health benefits! (Unsplash)

Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist, physician-scientist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and a medical journalist with over 15 years of experience, has shared a simple okra recipe from her father, Pankaj Pasricha - a physician-researcher specialising in gastroenterology and neuro-gastroenterology, and Chair of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

In an Instagram video shared on January 19, she highlights, “This simple okra recipe (straight from my Dad, the Chair of Medicine at Mayo AZ!) is one of our favourites because it is easy, crisp, and bursting with fibre and anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric and paprika.”

Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients Okra (12 ounces, fresh, cut into small discs)

Salt (1/2 or more to taste)

Turmeric (1/2 tsp)

Paprika (1/2 tsp) Method Check if the okra is fresh and tender by snapping the tail end - if it breaks cleanly, it’s ripe and ready to cook.

Wash and pat the okra completely dry, then slice it into quarter-inch pieces.

Heat a pan on high and add enough oil to coat the base in a thin, even layer. Swirl to spread the oil evenly.

Add the okra in a single, flat layer and let it sizzle undisturbed for about a minute.

Reduce the heat to medium and continue cooking for five to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the okra is cooked through and lightly crisped.

Season with salt, then sprinkle in turmeric and paprika, tossing well to coat evenly.

Serve hot and enjoy. Extra tip: If fresh okra isn’t available at your local grocery store, frozen pre-cut okra works just as well and saves prep time. Simply thaw it slightly before cooking. Dr Pasricha recommends placing frozen okra in a colander and rinsing it under cold running water for about two minutes - that’s enough to get it ready for the pan.

