Alorah Ziva lawsuit: 5 things to know about case against ‘Looksmaxxer’ Clavicular

Alorah Ziva, whose real name is Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza has filed a lawsuit against ‘looksmaxxing’ streamer Clavicular whose real name is Braden Peters, accusing him of battery, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Influencer Alorah Ziva has filed a lawsuit against looksmaxxing streamer Clavicular. (Instagram/ @zahloria)

The complaint which was first reported by TMZ and obtained by People has the details a series of serious allegations against the 20-year old streamer spanning from an alleged sexual assault to being injected with an unapproved substance on a public livestream.

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Alorah Ziva lawsuit against Clavicular: 5 things to know Mendoza, who was a minor when she first met Peters claims that he paid her $1000 to film looksmaxxing videos and told her he wanted her to be the female face of the looksmaxxing community, per Rolling Stone. She visited his parents' Cape Cod home hoping to grow her career but claims she was given excessive alcohol until she was visibly intoxicated and after which Peters allegedly had sex with her without her consent, according to the complaint obtained by People. The lawsuit points to a livestream on Kick where Peters allegedly injected Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving treatment that is not approved by the FDA, into Mendoza’s face without her permission. “During the video, Peters stated or suggested that methamphetamine had been added to the injection mixture. After the first injection, Plaintiff appeared drugged on camera,” the complaint reads, per People. Mendoza believes the injection may have contained methamphetamine or another undisclosed substance. Peters has previously admitted to using methamphetamine to manage his weight, according to CNN. Earlier this month he was also hospitalized following an alleged overdose. Mendoza is also suing Peters for using her name and image without her permission in money-making content. She is asking for more than $50,000 in damages, as per reports. And her lawyer, Andrew Moss said in a statement to People that, “The allegations in the complaint speak for themselves. We look forward to hearing from Mr Peters' attorneys.” Peters’ lawyer, Steve Kramer has denied the claims in a statement to People. “These are allegations only and remain unproven. Mr Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself,” Kramer said. Additionally, Peters was also arrested separately on battery charges on March 26. Also Read: Pete Hegseth troubled by key question during Iran hearing: ‘Whoa whoa whoa…’

The case is now moving through the legal system with both sides expected to present their arguments in court.