Problematics | Surviving Russian roulette

One of my most satisfying original puzzles involves Gabbar Singh’s revolver, and regular readers might remember it from 2023 when I ran it to mark the 50th episode of Problematics. We established that the bandit from Sholay is a fine probability theorist. He is, however, not the only one from cinema. Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)

A much more harrowing scene with a partly loaded revolver features in the Oscar-winning 1978 film The Deer Hunter. Unlike Gabbar’s unfortunate victims, the characters in The Deer Hunter willingly take a chance with death. They play Russian roulette, with one out of the revolver’s six chambers loaded with a bullet, and players alternately place the weapon on their own temple and pull the trigger. Viewers will never forget the climactic showdown between Mike (Robert De Niro) and Nick (Christopher Walken).

The following puzzle lies somewhere in between the situations depicted in The Deer Hunter (one bullet among six chambers) and Sholay (three consecutive bullets). Here, two of the six chambers are loaded. I came across this puzzle in Mukul Sharma’s Mindsport, and I don’t know if he thought it up himself or borrowed the idea from another puzzler’s works.

#Puzzle 213.1

A drunk mathematician tests his knowledge of probability by playing a solo game of Russian roulette. He inserts two bullets into his revolver, spins the cylinder, and pulls the trigger twice on himself. There is no money to win, but the man is not only drunk but also a lover of adventure.

Take four different situations.

(a) The mathematician loads one bullet, spins the cylinder, loads a second bullet into the chamber that is now under the hammer, and spins the cylinder again. Placing the revolver on his temple, he pulls the trigger. If he survives, he spins the cylinder again and fires on himself a second time.

(b) He loads the first bullet, spins the cylinder, loads a second bullet into a new chamber, and spins the cylinder again. He then fires one shot on his temple. If it proves to be a blank shot, he fires a second shot without rotating the cylinder again.

(c) He loads the first bullet, and then, without spinning, loads the second in the next chamber. Only now does the man spin the cylinder. He then fires one shot on his temple. If he survives, he spins the cylinder again and fires on himself a second time.

(d) As in the previous case, the mathematician loads two bullets in consecutive chambers, then spins the cylinder. He then fires one shot at himself, and if he survives, fires a second shot without spinning the cylinder.

What is the probability of survival in each situation? #Puzzle 213.2

This is a throwback to the time when we didn’t have the internet: a game we played at college that can easily become a puzzle. Take the 10-letter word CONDIMENTS. Now form 10 words, the first beginning with C, the second with O, the third with N and so on. You can only use letters present in the existing word. Because N appears twice, you may use N twice in any word (or just once if it’s more useful, or never). But the other letters cannot be used more than once in any word.

The idea is to form words that are as long as possible. With C, if you form COME, you score 4 points for the 4 letters, but CITES gives you 5 points and CONNED gives you 6. Each word must be at least 3 letters long. You can form 10-letter words if they are there to be formed, but you obviously cannot form CONDIMENTS from CONDIMENTS and claim 10 points. You will need to form two different words beginning with N, of course.

What is the best total score you can manage with your 10 words? MAILBOX: LAST WEEK’S SOLVERS

#Puzzle 212.1