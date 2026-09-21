23-year-old Indian woman in Dublin breaks down ₹1.9 lakh monthly expenses: ‘Rent alone is 71%’
The woman, who works as a consultant in Dublin, revealed that her total spending for the month came to around 1,750 euros (around ₹1.9 lakh).
A 23-year-old Indian woman living in Dublin, Ireland, recently shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing she spent around 1,750 euros (approximately ₹1.9 lakh) in August.
Gul, who works as a consultant in Dublin, shared the breakdown in an Instagram video. “This is how much I spent in August as a 23-year-old consultant living in Dublin,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
According to her breakdown, Gul paid 1,250 euros (around ₹1.3 lakh) towards rent and electricity. “That’s the number that actually swallows everything. I pay a lot of rent, I know,” she said in the video.
Gul revealed that her share of grocery expenses came to 77 euros (approximately ₹8,500), while she spent 70 euros (around ₹7,700) on transport and 20 euros ( ₹2,200) on her phone bill. Eating out accounted for another 145 euros (approximately ₹16,000), which she said included matcha, canteen lunches and other small expenses.
Her non-essential expenses included 105 euros (around ₹11,000) for concert tickets, 30 euros (around ₹3,300) for a table for her room, 17 euros ( ₹18,000) for a watch and 35 euros (approximately ₹38,000) on gifts.
In the video, Gul revealed that her total spending for the month came to around 1,750 euros (around ₹1.9 lakh). Of this, rent and electricity accounted for about 71%, leaving 29% for everything else, including food, transport, entertainment and other personal expenses.
“Nobody tells you that if you’re in a new city, rent is going to take up so much of your expenses, and there’s nothing you can do about it, because Dublin is anyway the most expensive city in Ireland,” she said.
(Also Read: Indian-origin woman ‘minding her own business’ slapped outside Dublin office)
Social media reactions
The video sparked a discussion among social media users.
Reacting to the video, one user commented, “I agree with the rent, it’s just crazyyy even in the States”.
“Try Autumrooms or similar companies providing accommodation on lesser than what u spend right now,” another suggested.
“€77 for groceries? Don’t mind me asking, are you on Jain food or khichdi? Coz I am even struggling on €200 groceries a month,” a third user wrote.
“77€ for groceries…how?!!!” another user asked.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More