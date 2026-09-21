23-year-old Indian woman in Dublin breaks down ₹1.9 lakh monthly expenses: ‘Rent alone is 71%’

A 23-year-old Indian woman living in Dublin, Ireland, recently shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing she spent around 1,750 euros (approximately ₹1.9 lakh) in August. The woman paid 1,250 euros (around ₹1.3 lakh) towards rent and electricity. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Gul, who works as a consultant in Dublin, shared the breakdown in an Instagram video. “This is how much I spent in August as a 23-year-old consultant living in Dublin,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

According to her breakdown, Gul paid 1,250 euros (around ₹1.3 lakh) towards rent and electricity. “That’s the number that actually swallows everything. I pay a lot of rent, I know,” she said in the video.

Gul revealed that her share of grocery expenses came to 77 euros (approximately ₹8,500), while she spent 70 euros (around ₹7,700) on transport and 20 euros ( ₹2,200) on her phone bill. Eating out accounted for another 145 euros (approximately ₹16,000), which she said included matcha, canteen lunches and other small expenses.

Her non-essential expenses included 105 euros (around ₹11,000) for concert tickets, 30 euros (around ₹3,300) for a table for her room, 17 euros ( ₹18,000) for a watch and 35 euros (approximately ₹38,000) on gifts.