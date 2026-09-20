Yogi Adityanath urges students to develop self-confidence

Urging youngsters not to be deterred by challenges, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid stress on developing self-confidence as it provides inner strength. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with students in Lucknow on Saturday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

He made the comment while interacting with meritorious students who arrived here from Devprayag, Uttarakhand, under the Bharat Darshan Educational Tour Programme. Yogi Adityanath welcomed them to Lucknow, blessing them for a bright future.

“Self-confidence always provides the inner strength to face difficult challenges. Do not avoid a challenge by considering it a problem, rather make an effort to take it towards a solution. Challenges arise in the lives of young people, so do not be disturbed by them,” he said.

“Read the biographies of great personalities and religious scriptures; these will inspire you in life,” he advised the students.

He also said, “Technology should be adopted to make yourself capable of competing. Keep in mind that we should operate technology, not be operated by it.”

Expressing concern over the excessive time young people spend on smartphones, he said, “This is a waste of time.”

He said smartphones can be used to access important information.

“It can also be linked with career building,” he added.

Stressing the importance of time, he said, “Every minute is precious, therefore, make sure to manage your time. Give time to the curriculum, your family and yourself.”