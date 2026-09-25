8th Pay Commission: 25 FAQs on salary, pension, fitment factor and key dates

The 8th Pay Commission is the next big salary and pension review for central government employees. The 8th Pay Commission is reviewing salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners (AI generated Representational Image )

The previous one was the 7th Pay Commission, whose recommendations took effect in 2016. The Commission for the 8th pay was formally constituted via a notification on November 3 last year and was given 18 months to submit its recommendations. Its chairperson is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof. Pulak Ghosh as part-time member and Pankaj Jain as member-secretary.

The Commission is now in the consultation stage, with central government employees and pensioners waiting for clarity on some of the biggest questions around their future salaries, pensions and allowances. With discussions continuing across states, questions around the fitment factor, minimum basic pay, pension revision, dearness allowance (DA) and implementation date remain at the centre of attention. Here are some of the key questions -