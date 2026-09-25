Sergio Gor witnesses joint firing demonstration by Indian, US Army personnel | Watch

US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Lieutenant General Vikrant Suresh Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, 10 Corps, witnessed a joint firing demonstration by Indian and US Army personnel at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the bilateral training. A rocket is artillery-launched during a live-firing demonstration as US Ambassador Sergio Gor and military officials observe during a joint exercise between the Indian Army and US Army at Mahajan Field Firing Range. (@USAmbIndia)

The demonstration featured the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, M777 ultra-light howitzer and Dhanush artillery system, along with AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, L70 air-defence guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars.

The US Army fielded HIMARS and M-LIDS, bringing together diverse artillery, aviation, air-defence and surveillance capabilities in a demanding field environment.

The joint training reflected the ability of both armies to plan, coordinate and execute complex activities together, while enhancing interoperability, professional trust and mutual confidence. Regular training at this scale also deepens understanding of each other’s systems, procedures and tactical approaches.

Sharing his observations on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor wrote, “Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together.”