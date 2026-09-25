Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai: Key routes to avoid today, check full list
Police have announced road closures, diversions, one-way arrangements and no-parking restrictions across several traffic divisions.
Extensive traffic restrictions are in place in Mumbai today, amid Ganesh Visarjan processions being held across the city on Anant Chaturdashi. The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road closures, diversions, one-way arrangements and no-parking restrictions across several traffic divisions to manage the movement of processions and crowds.
The restrictions will stretch across South Mumbai, Central Mumbai and the city’s western and eastern suburbs. With immersion processions expected to draw heavy crowds, motorists are advised to steer clear of these routes unless travel is essential, especially during the busiest hours of the day.
South Mumbai
Maha Traffic E-Challan has released a statement saying the restrictions in Colaba will affect Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg. Around Marine Drive, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg will face closures as required.
In Kalbadevi and Girgaon, motorists should expect restrictions on JSS Road, Vithalbhai Patel Marg, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Cawasji Patel Tank Road, Sant Sena Marg, Nanubhai Desai Road and SVP Road. Baba Saheb Jayakar Marg will also face restrictions during processions.
In Pydhonie and DB Marg, affected roads include Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg, P D'Mello Road, MP Pundole Marg, Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg and Lamington Road. Tardeo will see restrictions on Pandita Ramabai Marg and AR Rangnekar Marg.
Western suburbs
In Juhu-Andheri, affected roads include Caesar Road, J P Road, Juhu-Versova Link Road, Juhu Tara Road and Juhu Church Road. Gulmohar Road and V M Road will have one-way arrangements.
In Malad-Goregaon, Marve Road, parts of S V Road and M G Road will face restrictions. In Kandivali-Borivali, Damu Anna Date Marg, Bandarpakhadi Road, Marve Road, L T Road and Babu Bagwe Road will be affected.
Eastern suburbs
Bhandup and Mulund will see restrictions on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Tank Road and other roads near Mulund railway station. In Chembur, R C Marg and Hemu Kalani Marg will be affected, while heavy vehicles will also face restrictions.
Parts of Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and BPT Road will also have heavy-vehicle restrictions.
Motorists travelling between north and south Mumbai have been advised to use the Mumbai Coastal Road wherever possible.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAshka Singh
Ashka Singh is an undergraduate student of English Literature at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in the spaces between what is said and what is felt, and in the stories that acquire new meanings through different eyes. A recipient of national-level recognition from the Government of India, she has also been recognised twice for writing at the Amity Literary Meet. Her writing moves between the intimate and the social, often returning to questions of patriarchy, womanhood, relationships, and the invisible structures that shape life. Alongside her practice, she works with the editorial team of the Miranda House Students’ Union and leads content for AAVYA, the Animal Welfare Society of Miranda House. She finds herself most at home in poetry. This sensibility extends to her interest in cinema, psychology, music, and the layered aesthetics of Indian cultural traditions. She has a fondness for the unhurried beauty of ghazals, the cadence of shayari, and the lingering soul of a qawwali. Beyond the newsroom, she is likely to be found in the company of animals, particularly dogs - an affection she considers far less complicated than most human affairs. For Ashka, to write is to notice, to feel, and to remain truthful to both.Read More