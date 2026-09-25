From pandas to precious stones: The hidden language of gift diplomacy

A diplomatic gift is rarely just a gift. For centuries, world leaders have exchanged everything – from statues and artworks to elephants, pandas, dogs and even cats — objects and animals that showcase a country’s culture and signal goodwill. In diplomacy, a gift may be a simple object, but the meaning behind it can extend far beyond the gesture itself. In a more recent show of “gift diplomacy”, US President Donald Trump on Thursday presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with a sculpture of a bald eagle, a bird native to North America and Washington’s national symbol. In turn, the Chinese leader promised two giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta, reviving Beijing’s decades-old tradition of using pandas as a diplomatic gesture, on the opening day of his first state visit to the US in more than a decade.

Deep Dive What is the significance of diplomatic gifts exchanged between world leaders? Why are pandas historically used as gifts in China's diplomacy? How does India's gift diplomacy reflect the country's cultural values?

Why do leaders give gifts? Diplomatic gifts come in all shapes and sizes. Some as quirky as metal wine cooler shaped like a giant grasshopper, which was gifted to the Queen by President Pompidou of France in 1972, to monumental gestures such as the Statue of Liberty, presented to the United States by the people of France in 1884. Over time, these gifts have come to serve several purposes: representing national identity, commemorating shared history, showcasing a country’s culture, signalling friendship or a thaw in relations, and creating a personal connection between leaders. At times, they can also carry a political or diplomatic message. In a stark example of commemorating shared history, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who was on a visit to New Delhi in early September, said that he had a “fitting gift” for India - a sculpture of India Gate made entirely out of the finest Belgian chocolate. While the sculpture did not survive the journey to India, it marked a small, sweet reminder of the ties between the two countries that began more than a century ago on the battlefields of Flanders. China’s Panda diplomacy Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Beijing has used giant pandas as a gesture of goodwill towards its international allies and competitors. The first such instance came in 1957, when Chinese leader Mao Zedong gifted two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Qi Qi, to the Soviet Union to mark the 40th anniversary of the October Revolution, according to the BBC. In 1965, Mao gifted a panda to North Korea for the first time. And by 1980, at least five pandas called North Korea home. China has also gifted Pandas to the United States, Japan, and Malaysia. Australia was loaned two Pandas in 2009, while Canada and France received pandas in 2012. India and its gifts to world leaders India’s gift diplomacy began as soon as 1949, just two years after its independence, when the children of Japan wrote a letter to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, asking him to send them an elephant, saying that they had never seen one live. The prime minister took up the offer and sent to Japan on October 1, an elephant named after his own daughter, Indira.

Indian elephant "Indira", a gift from Pt Nehru to Japanese children, playing with kids at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, 1949. (X/@INCIndia)