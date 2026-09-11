Modi’s gift to Putin: A Tamil classic that offers army lessons on statecraft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the celebrated Tamil classic by poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, meets Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ahead of the 18th Brics Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (PMO)

“Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders,” Modi wrote on X. The Thirukkural, one of Tamil literature’s most revered works, comprises 1,330 couplets exploring ethics, virtue and governance.

Abbreviated as the Kural, it is one of the centuries-old treatises the Indian Army, the world’s second-largest, is studying for insights into statecraft, strategy, diplomacy and warfare. The others are Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Kamandaka’s Nitisara.

The army’s deep dive into the enduring wisdom of ages is part of a project named Udbhav, or emergence. It was announced three years ago amid a flurry of government efforts—some controversial—to encourage “Indianisation” in critical areas including defence, education, health and science.