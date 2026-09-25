‘Work for one day, then get the offer letter’: Kolkata hiring post sparks debate

A Kolkata hiring experience has led to a discussion online after a woman claimed her sister was asked to work for a day before receiving an offer letter. The candidate had reportedly cleared multiple rounds of interviews at an established company before being told she was expected to join immediately. Candidate allegedly asked to work before formal hiring. (Representational image generated using AI)

According to her sister, the job also came with a salary she felt was below market standards, along with no transport facility or additional allowance for night shifts.

Candidate allegedly asked to work first The experience was described in a LinkedIn post by Aratrika Manna, who said her sister had interviewed with a well-known company in Kolkata.

Manna claimed her sister went through several rounds of interviews and was only told after completing the process that she was expected to join the same day. When she asked whether she could start on Monday instead, she was allegedly told that this was not possible.

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The bigger surprise came when the candidate asked for an offer letter. According to Manna, she was told that she would have to work for one day first and would receive the offer letter afterwards.

Manna also claimed that the compensation was significantly below market standards. She alleged that the role did not come with transport for night shifts, a night shift allowance or any additional benefits to account for the working hours.

“This is not about expecting an unreasonable salary or special treatment. It is about basic professionalism and transparency in hiring,” she wrote.

She argued that candidates invest considerable time and effort in preparing for interviews and attending multiple rounds and should know the salary, working conditions and terms of employment before starting work.

“An offer letter should not come after someone has already worked for the company for a day,” she added.

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