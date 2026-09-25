Bihar biology teacher's classroom lesson on reproductive health divides internet: 'It’s not wrong, but...'

A biology teacher from Bihar has gone viral on social media after using a cucumber and a condom to give students a practical lesson on reproductive health and sex education. The classroom demonstration has sparked a debate online, with some users praising the teacher for addressing a sensitive subject openly, while others criticised his approach. The short video was shared on Instagram by Chandan Kumar Pandit. (Instagram/@ckrajbiology)

The short video was shared by Chandan Kumar Pandit, who describes himself as “India’s Viral Biology Sir” on Instagram and has more than 25,000 followers on the platform.

In the viral clip, Chandan is seen explaining how a condom is worn and how it works. He uses a cucumber as a model to demonstrate the correct way of putting on a condom. He also discusses how condoms can help prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and their role in birth control and reproductive health.

Sharing the video, Chandan stressed that the demonstration was intended for educational purposes. “This video is strictly for EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. The content explains "Reproductive Health & Birth Control" as per the Biology syllabus. No community guidelines violation intended,” he wrote.

He also said that birth control and reproductive health are important and sensitive topics, and need to be explained in a practical and accessible way so that taboos surrounding them can be addressed.

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Social media reactions The video has since garnered nearly 20 million views, drawing a range of reactions from social media users. While some praised the teacher for addressing the topic openly, others accused him of “destroying” the education system.

“Good, we should give education to our India because AIDS is everywhere we should take precaution. Thank you too teachers. Please take this subject seriously for your health and in India,” one user wrote.

“We need more such teachers in our lives,” commented another.

“The country needs more teachers like him,” wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, “These coaching institutes will destroy our education system beyond repair.”

“The children are feeling embarrassed too, but the teacher wants loud applause,” commented another.

“This is NOT Education. This is VULGARITY. No need to teach students such things,” wrote one user.

“It’s not wrong, but I believe male and female students should take classes separately. Female students should be taught by female teachers, and male students should be taught by male teachers,” said another.