Maurya meets Shah, expresses resolve for BJP hat-trick in UP

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid the BJP’s intensified preparations for the 2027 assembly elections and the forthcoming Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad polls. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. (Sourced)

In a post on X after the meeting, Maurya said he had a “courtesy meeting” with Shah and received his guidance. Sharing a picture of the meeting, Maurya said that besides various organisational issues, they discussed the resolve to form a BJP government in UP for a third consecutive term in 2027.

“During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the resolve to form a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the third time in 2027 and various organisational matters,” Maurya wrote. He also expressed gratitude to Shah for his time and guidance.

The meeting comes as the BJP is finalising its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections in UP. The Election Commission has scheduled polling for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP on October 16, while elections to the legislative council are scheduled for October 23.

The BJP’s state leadership is also expected to hold deliberations on the candidate selection process. A party core committee meeting is likely to be held soon in Lucknow to discuss candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad polls.

According to a statement issued by Maurya’s office, the meeting also covered the progress of welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre and the state government.

Maurya said BJP workers would undertake an intensive public outreach campaign to take the welfare schemes of the “double-engine” government to households across the state. The campaign would highlight the benefits of these schemes and convey the message of the BJP’s role in achieving the national goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, he said.

Meanwhile, Maurya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12 years in office, claiming that several works that could not be accomplished during the previous 70 years had been achieved under the Modi government. He cited housing, health coverage, LPG connections, tap water, direct benefit transfers and infrastructure among the government’s achievements.