New Delhi, As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth ₹214.12 crore in unauthorised colonies across five assembly constituencies. Delhi CM launches 53 projects worth ₹214 cr in unauthorised colonies

The projects in Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituencies focus on strengthening essential civic amenities and infrastructure in unauthorised colonies, and are expected to benefit around 1.75 lakh people.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said development works are now being undertaken in a planned manner in areas that have long faced problems regarding basic infrastructure.

Roads, drains, sewerage and drainage are basic rights of every citizen, she said, adding that the government is ensuring that the benefits of development reach every lane and every area of Delhi.

Under the 53 development projects, 1,062 roads and lanes in 27 unauthorised colonies will be developed. Additionally, around 89.82 km of road network and 147.69 km of drainage network will be developed, a Delhi CMO statement said.

Kirari Assembly constituency accounts for the largest share of the 53 projects. A total of 27 development works will be undertaken in 14 unauthorised colonies for ₹105.51 crore.

The projects include the development of 640 roads and lanes, 50.71 km of roads and 101.42 km of drainage network. The proposed stormwater drainage network will help improve drainage and reduce waterlogging.

Nine works worth ₹38.83 crore will be undertaken in Bawana, five works worth ₹22.05 crore in Mundka, four works worth ₹14.48 crore in Narela and eight works worth ₹33.25 crore in Nangloi Jat.

The stormwater drainage networks being developed in these areas will play an important role in improving drainage and reducing waterlogging. The development of paved roads and lanes will improve local connectivity and also help reduce dust arising from unpaved and damaged surfaces, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.