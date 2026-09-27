UP sees 56 rain-related deaths as 97.6 mm falls in 48 hours

Uttar Pradesh recorded 97.6 mm rainfall in the 48 hours from September 25 morning to September 27 morning, against a cumulative average of 4.5 mm, as heavy rain and storms claimed 56 lives and injured 46 people across the state. Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall at Ashiana Colony, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

More than 1,020 houses were damaged and 107 animals died due to rain-related incidents during the period, relief commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said. Excessive rainfall was recorded in 56 of the state’s 75 districts, he added. The casualty figures are expected to rise as compilation of data is still under way.

The adverse weather conditions that persisted for more than 48 hours have eased somewhat and are now confined mainly to the Terai region, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department said.

Yashod said rainfall was 7,385% above normal in Farrukhabad, 5,664% in Kannauj, 4,408% in Shahjahanpur, 4,240% in Hamirpur and 4,100% in Mahoba.

During the past 24 hours, Campierganj in Farrukhabad recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 320 mm, followed by Birdghat in Gorakhpur at 234.2 mm. Dhanghini in Kheri recorded 195 mm, Tramohani Ghat FMO in Maharajganj 186 mm, Gorakhpur 179.3 mm, Bilari in Moradabad 180.2 mm, Bareilly CWC 171.6 mm and Aonla in Bareilly 168.2 mm.

Seven deaths were reported from Sitapur, five each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Balrampur, and four each from Ayodhya and Gorakhpur. Deaths were reported from other districts as well.

Among the injured, seven were reported from Hardoi, five each from Mainpuri, Shravasti and Barabanki, and three each from Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Hardoi reported the highest animal losses at 28, followed by Sitapur at 16 and Kannauj at 14. Bahraich and Kanpur Dehat reported seven deaths each, while Unnao reported six.

House damage was reported in 272 cases in Hardoi, 108 in Sitapur, 75 in Chandauli, 60 in Auraiya, 54 in Gonda, 51 in Hamirpur, 47 in Shahjahanpur and 44 in Bahraich.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the northern parts of central UP persisted in the region. Its associated cyclonic circulation is likely to move north-northwestwards across the state and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area over the next 12 hours.

UP’s rainfall surplus 8%

UP has received 797.1 mm rainfall during the current monsoon against the long-period average of 739.8 mm, leaving the state with an 8% surplus, which falls in the normal category.

East UP received 815.2 mm against an average of 790.4 mm, a surplus of 3%, while west UP recorded 771.3 mm against an average of 668.9 mm, a surplus of 15%.

IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly and adjoining areas, forecasting a high probability of heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert was issued for Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun and adjoining areas.

Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, increasing to 60 kmph in gusts, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are also likely in several districts, including Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Meerut, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit and adjoining areas.

Crop loss assessment ordered

The relief commissioner ordered an assessment of crop damage and directed officials to expedite compensation to affected farmers according to government norms.

Officials have also been asked to arrange alternative accommodation for families whose houses were damaged, wherever necessary, and facilitate eligible beneficiaries’ access to housing schemes.

The administration appealed to people to avoid unnecessary movement through waterlogged and flood-affected areas, stay away from fast-flowing rivers and drains, and follow official advisories. For emergency assistance, people can contact the Relief Commissioner’s office helpline 1070.