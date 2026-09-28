Sachin Tendulkar says ChatGPT helped plan family trips: ‘One question usually leads to another’

Sachin Tendulkar has shared how ChatGPT has become useful in his everyday life, from satisfying his curiosity to helping plan family trips. The cricket legend recently announced his partnership with OpenAI and said he is looking forward to exploring more ways to use the AI tool. Sachin Tendulkar is set to explore more with ChatGPT. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

The post was shared by Tendulkar on X, where he wrote, “I’m excited to announce my partnership with OpenAI. We have some interesting things coming up, and I can’t wait to share them with you.”

Talking about his experience with ChatGPT, Tendulkar said he has always been curious and that “one question usually leads to another”. He added that ChatGPT has also proved useful when he needed to get things done, including planning his last family trip.

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“That’s what I’m looking forward to with this partnership. Discovering what else I can do with ChatGPT, sharing what I find useful, and encouraging more people to give it a try with something they care about,” he wrote.

Tendulkar also encouraged people to start with something as simple as a question, an idea or something they have always wanted to explore.

Sharing a video, Sachin Tendulkar is seen talking to ChatGPT and asking it to guess who he is. The conversation begins with Tendulkar saying, “Hey, ChatGPT. Let’s play a game. Can you guess who I am? But you only have ten questions?” ChatGPT replies, “Challenge accepted. Let’s go. Are you famous in India?”

Tendulkar answers the questions as ChatGPT tries to identify him, with the AI narrowing it down to cricket before eventually guessing his name. After ChatGPT correctly identifies him as Sachin Tendulkar, it says, “Sachin, do you wanna see what we can do together? We’d make a great team.” Tendulkar replies, “Der kis baat ki? Toh phir innings shuru karein?”

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