'Don't need validation from boomers': PoK ‘PM’ slams Pak's Khawaja Asif over ‘not proper Kashmiris’ remark

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, the “prime minister” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), on Friday slammed Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif for giving unsolicited validation to people of the region of their identity. Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif (Reuters/File) The remarks on X came reportedly in response to Asif's recent statement in a television interview that residents of Rawalakot and Mirpur of PoK are “not proper Kashmiris". HT could not independently verify the reported remarks by Khawaja Asif. People of Jammu and Kashmir do not need validation of their identity from defence minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif or anybody else for that matter, said Rathore in response to Asif, adding that “boomers such as him and their antics are creating divisions instead of bringing people closer.”

“After noticing backlash on his faux pas, he's now covering up by finding faults in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's governance,” Rathore said. PoK leader asks Asif to ‘apologize’ Rathore was referring to what was reported as Asif's subsequent attempt to clarify his remarks, arguing that Kashmiri identity was determined by years of struggle and sacrifice instead o birth certificates. Asif reportedly also pointed to alleged governance failures in PoK while defending his position. “Sir, ask your higher-ups and they'll tell you how well we've governed. A more dignified act would be to address the elephant in the room and apologize for your original remarks instead of scapegoating our governance,” Rathore said.