US President suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz as ‘Trump Strait’; Iran targets Gulf nations | Top updates
US President Donald Trump proposed renaming the Strait of Hormuz to 'Trump Strait' on Truth Social, claiming it would be 'hotter' than ever.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait”, even as the vital waterway remains at the centre of tensions amid the war with Iran.
Trump made the suggestion on his Truth Social network, saying, “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!”
The proposal is the latest geographical name change suggested by Trump. It comes a week after he ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed “Lake America” amid a trade war with Canada.
Trump had also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” on his first day back in office in January 2025. Neither Mexico nor Canada has accepted the changes.
Top 5 developments in US-Iran war
US strike reportedly hits wedding gathering
The US Central Command said Tuesday’s strikes targeted Iranian military sites, including air defence positions, radar systems and maritime assets.
However, Iranian media reported that a US strike hit a house hosting a wedding in Kuhestak, a small coastal town overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.
Four people were killed, including two women and two children aged 4 and 16, while at least 68 people were wounded, Iran’s state news agency IRNA and state television reported on Wednesday.
Iran targets US allies in Gulf
Bahrain said its air defence systems intercepted several Iranian air attacks early Wednesday, without giving further details.
Iranian state media reported that Iran’s military launched drone attacks against US bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in response to the overnight strikes.
Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country had acted in self-defence in response to what it described as US violations of Iran’s sovereignty.
Egypt, Qatar urge US and Iran to resume talks
Top diplomats from Egypt and Qatar have called on the US and Iran to return to negotiations in line with their collapsed ceasefire agreement.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke by phone with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Wednesday.
The two ministers said the continued escalation could have “dire consequences on the region’s security and stability”, according to Egypt’s foreign ministry.
Iran’s currency falls to record low
Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Wednesday, just hours after exchanges of fire between Iran and the US over control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Traders in Tehran exchanged 2.20 million rials for one US dollar, almost 10% above the previous record recorded on Aug. 25, when the dollar was traded at 2.02 million rials.
Pakistan continues mediation efforts
Pakistan said on Wednesday that it remains engaged with both the US and Iran, with backing from regional countries, in efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to negotiations.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said during a weekly briefing in Islamabad that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More