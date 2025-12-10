Who was Charles Evans? Henry County, Georgia EMS under fire over asthma attack death

The death of 32-year-old Charles Evans in Henry County, Georgia, has sparked a row with the family putting the Henry County Emergency Management Service (EMS) under the bus for alleged negligence. Charles Evans of Henry County died in an emergency on December 4.(Michael D Harper on Facebook and Henry County on X)

Evans, who was from Atlanta, was at his sister's house in Henry County on Thursday, December 4, when he suffered an asthma attack, which proved fatal. Evans' sister called the Henry County EMS after the attack, but they failed to provide life-saving asthma medication to the 32-year-old, according to a press release from attorney, Michael D Harper.

The family alleges that the Henry County EMS responders tried to provide life-saving asthma medication using a bag-valve, but the equipment allegedly failed, leading to Evans death. "The failed equipment should have been detected during a routine equipment check prior to the start of their shift," the press release stated.

The release further states that EMS personnel carried Evans by his wrists and ankles to a stretcher, causing his head to fall back while he was experiencing breathing difficulties. It also claims that responders did not attempt to intubate Evans, a procedure the legal team argues could have stabilized his airway.

"Mr Evans went into cardiac arrest on the ambulance ride to Piedmont Henry Hospital, and hospital medical staff pronounced Mr Evans dead shortly after arrival," it notes.

Family Holds Press Conference

As notified in the statement from the attorney, a press conference was held in Georgia along with the "legal team, family and supporters of Charles Christopher-Michael Evans," on Tuesday, December 9, in front of the Henry County Government Office. Photos from the presser were shared by Jim Zorn, a Henry County-based photojournalist.

It is unclear, as of now, if a lawsuit has been officially filed against Henry County by the family of Charles Evans.