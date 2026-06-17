Kansas City highway shootings: One dead, four injured after attacks on motorists; 5 key things to know

A series of shootings targeting motorists across highways and roadways in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one person dead and four others injured. This has prompted a homicide investigation and an hours-long police standoff with a suspect in nearby Independence. Police said all four victims were taken to hospitals. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Authorities believe the incidents, which unfolded within about 30 minutes on Tuesday evening, are connected and involve a single person of interest. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the attacks.

Here's what we know so far.

1. Four motorists were shot while driving According to Kansas City police, officers were notified of four shooting victims between 6 pm and 6:30 pm Tuesday. KSHB 41 reported that the victims were driving eastbound on highways or roadways when one or more shots were fired into their vehicles.

The shootings were reported near Interstate 670 and Wyoming Street, Interstate 70 and Paseo Boulevard, Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue, and Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

Police said all four victims were taken to hospitals. Three are adults and one is a juvenile. The teen is in stable condition, two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another adult remains in life-threatening condition.