Review: Persian Nights by Alaka Rajan Skinner

Alaka Rajan Skinner’s Persian Nights: An Indian Child in Iran , a graphic novel, is about the author’s experience of living in that country during the 1970s, when her father got a teaching job at Tehran University. “This incredible country with its rich culture and heritage was home to us for 10 years and an extremely important part of my growing up years,” Rajan Skinner writes in her author’s note.

As a child, she noticed that many of the herbs and spices like saffron, dill, turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger and cardamom used in her mother’s Indian cooking were also part of Iranian cooking. “Iranian cuisine also used nuts and dried fruits like pistachios and dates as these were plentifully available in Iran,” she writes adding that she was surprised to learn that jalebis and gulab jamuns, which are assumed to be “traditional Indian desserts”, are likely to have originated in Iran. Woven seamlessly into the novel illustrated by Shweta Allam, Vishnu Jadhav and Chandrashekhar Aher, these details make the reader think about histories of culinary exchange simmering inside our kitchens. India absorbed several influences from the Persianate world through trade, conquest, the Mughal court, and migration. Indeed, the author’s father was one of the many Indian teachers, doctors, and engineers who went to Iran after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s official visit to the country in 1974. During that visit, undertaken during a severe global oil crisis, the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, agreed to contribute to India’s energy security in exchange for the supply of skilled professionals.

“... there was a large Indian community in Tehran and soon our social circle was wide,” writes Rajan Skinner. The expatriate experience is framed through a child’s lens, catching what adults might miss: “Birthday parties were especially memorable. 40 or more guests would come, which meant lots of presents. Mother would single-handedly cook for all of them.”

This observation about women’s labour on social and festive occasions is supplemented by an illustration of an outdoor picnic where men from the Indian expat community are busy eating while the women are feeding children or taking care of them. The subtle critical commentary on gender roles fits well in this tribute to Rajan Skinner’s deceased mother, who had urged her to document her childhood memories for those “who would want to know”.

Initially, the author’s father, who taught at the Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages (CIEFL; now called the English and Foreign Languages University) in Hyderabad, was reluctant to apply for the post in Tehran but gave in when a colleague nudged him to “just go and talk to” visiting recruiters. His wife, “always the more adventurous of the two”, convinced him of the benefits of international exposure for their family.

Their apartment in Tehran was small but had a gorgeous view of snow-capped mountains in the distance. The author contrasts this picturesque setting with the sibling squabbles that took place indoors. As the elder sister to her brother Kish, who was an infant when they moved to Tehran, she was often jealous of the attention showered upon him. But the book also shows moments of fun and play when she styled his curly hair, and treated him as a human doll.