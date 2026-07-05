Cardiologist says you don't need another supplement; these everyday habits are the real key to heart health

From omega-3 capsules and antioxidant supplements to herbal formulations claiming to support heart health, the market is flooded with products promising cardiovascular benefits. While these supplements may have a role in certain medical conditions, they cannot replace the daily lifestyle habits that are proven to protect the heart over the long term. Dr Rustagi highlights the importance of consistent lifestyle choices for heart health. (Unsplash)

Sharing his insights with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akhil K Rustagi, Senior Director and HOD, Cardiology, ShardaCare Healthcity, explained why consistent lifestyle habits matter far more than relying on supplements for long-term cardiovascular health. (Also read: '14-year-old with Grade 3 fatty liver': Radiologist shares alarming case of a teenager with triglycerides nearing 400 )

"If you visit any pharmacy or search online for heart health advice, it may seem as though cardiovascular health comes from a bottle. The dietary supplements industry has created a powerful narrative around prevention. However, the reality is that true long-term heart health comes from daily lifestyle habits, not quick fixes," he said.

According to Dr Rustagi, supplements can be beneficial when prescribed to correct specific deficiencies or medical conditions, "but the problem begins when people start treating supplements as a replacement for healthy lifestyle behaviours that have consistently been shown to improve cardiovascular health."