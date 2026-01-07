Skin cycling, slugging, or fasting: Dermatologist reveals which trend is worth keeping in 2026

Countless skincare trends surge every now and then, each promising desirable results regarding skin health, whether it is improving the skin barrier or eliminating dullness. Likewise, skin slugging, skin fasting and skin cycling were some of the trends that dominated conversations in 2025. But are they worth continuing in 2026? If you have been making these morning skincare mistakes, time to wake up(Pexels)

Now something is bound to pop up this year, so it becomes vital to simplify whether you should follow the previous year's trend and if any of them still stand the test of time and work.

To understand which trends are continuing, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shivani Yadav, consultant dermatologist and founder of Skin Avenue Clinic, who shared her insights on all three.

1. Skin cycling

Skin cycling is one of the trends that has been making rounds for a while. Turns out it is still in conversations and for all the good reasons. It is not entirely baseless because Dr Yadav explained that the trend actually makes clinical sense. Praising this trend, the dermatologist said, “Skin cycling is one of the more structured and sensible skincare trends to emerge in recent years.”

To jog your mind on what this trend is about, the dermatologist explained that it involves rotating active ingredients like exfoliating acids and retinoids with recovery days focused on hydration and barrier repair. By spacing out these ingredients, you reduce the risk of damaged skin barrier, which subsequently leads to dryness and skin sensitivity. This is applicable nowadays with so many different skincare products being available in the market.

But this also depends on skin type. Dr Yadav highlighted that sensitive skin may require fewer active ingredients, while more resilient skin can tolerate a slightly more frequent schedule.

Long story short, what's the verdict now? Does it get the green light? The dermatologist called it worth enough to be carried forward because it encouraged mindful, sustainable skincare rather than mindless, productive layering.

2. Skin slugging

Slugging is another trend that made waves. Originating from Korean skincare, this technique involves slathering the face with an occlusive product with a thick consistency, typically as the last step of a nighttime skincare regimen, to retain moisture.

The dermatologist revealed that this helped people with dry or damaged skin, as the skin feels better and well-nourished in the morning. But it is not applicable for every skntype. Dr Yadav reminded that oily skin types may not benefit, but rather may be prone to breakout after following this. So yes, this trend may be helpful for some, but not all.

Dr Yadav noted, “Slugging should be treated as a selective remedy rather than an everyday practice for all.”

When you apply a heavy layer of moisturiser like vaseline, your skin may break out if you are prone to acne. (Freepik)

3. Skin fasting

The last trend under scrutiny for today is skin fasting. From the name itself, some kind of restriction becomes apparent. And indeed, it is a minimalistic trend that revolves around stopping or reducing the use of skincare products. Dr Yadav added, “The main goal is to give overworked skin rest, but the method might be misinterpreted and mistreated.”

Asthe doctor explained, minimalism can be misunderstood, which places this trend in agrey area. On one hand, you can cut out unnecessary products and steps to help keep your skin calm. Butthis does not mean discarding essential, non-negotiable skincare steps such as cleansing, moisturising, and using sunscreen.



Here, it becomes critical to pause before attempting a complete skin fast. Instead, Dr Yadav recommended finding a middle ground through selective fasting. "Putting some actives on hold while continuing with gentle cleansing, moisturisation, and sun protection,” Dr Yadav noted.

Dr Yadav, in the end, reminded us of a very important point: skincare is more than viral hacks. Instead, it should be rooted in barrier-focused routines

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.