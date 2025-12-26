US doctor shares 6 daily hacks to slow down skin ageing and improve overall skin health: Sunscreen, quit smoking, more

Skin ageing isn’t just about genetics or the creams you use - it’s shaped every day by your lifestyle choices. From how well you protect your skin from the sun to how you sleep, hydrate and manage stress, these daily habits directly influence collagen production, skin barrier strength and long-term skin health. If you want to maintain healthy, glowing skin well into later life and slow the appearance of wrinkles and sagging, small, consistent changes can make a meaningful difference. Try out Dr Sood's recommendations for healthy skin and prevent premature ageing. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

Also Read | UK surgeon explains why fixing your gut is a crucial part of skincare; shares 3 gut-first fixes that improve skin health

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined six simple daily habits that can help slow down skin ageing while supporting healthier, more resilient skin overall. In an Instagram video shared on December 24, the physician explains how habits such as wearing sunscreen daily and cutting back on smoking and alcohol can strengthen the skin barrier, support collagen production, enhance overall skin health and slow down cellular ageing.

Daily SPF

According to Dr Sood, wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day is the single highest-impact habit when it comes to preventing premature ageing. He explains, “In a long-term randomised trial, people using sunscreen daily had no detectable increase in skin ageing over 4.5 years and approximately 24 percent less photoageing. SPF blocks UVA-driven oxidative stress and collagen-degrading enzymes that cause wrinkles and laxity.”

Quit smoking

The physician stresses that smoking accelerates ageing by lowering collagen production, increasing collagen breakdown and raising oxidative stress. He highlights, “Clinically, smokers show more facial wrinkling independent of sun exposure. Quitting improves biological skin age, colour, and texture within months.”

Limit alcohol

Dr Sood emphasises that higher alcohol intake accelerates skin ageing by increasing oxidative stress, dehydration and inflammation, all of which compromise skin health over time. He explains, “Higher alcohol intake is linked to deeper wrinkles, puffiness, visible blood vessels, and mid-face volume loss. Mechanisms include oxidative stress, inflammation, dehydration, and impaired skin repair during sleep. Reducing intake helps stabilise hydration and collagen integrity.”

Manage stress

Chronic stress is closely linked to hormonal imbalances and oxidative damage, and actively reducing stress can play a significant role in slowing skin ageing and improving overall skin health. Dr Sood explains, “Chronic stress shortens telomeres, raises cortisol, disrupts collagen production, weakens the skin barrier, and increases oxidative damage. Human studies link higher stress with rougher texture and poorer hydration. Reducing stress helps slow cellular ageing signals.”

Stay hydrated

According to the physician, prioritising hydration and increasing daily water intake can significantly improve skin hydration, elasticity and barrier function - especially in individuals who typically consume too little water. He highlights, “Better hydration reduces dryness and makes fine lines less apparent.”

Gentle skincare

Using harsh skincare products can strip the skin of moisture and trigger ongoing irritation, both of which contribute to faster skin ageing. Dr Sood explains, “Harsh cleansing and chronic irritation increase water loss and worsen ‘aged’ appearance. Gentle cleansing plus moisturisers with ceramides and humectants improve barrier function, reduce sensitivity, and support long-term skin resilience.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.