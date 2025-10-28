Link between blood cancer, cardiovascular disease and the role of cardio-oncology

Picture someone alone in a dark room. They may seem isolated, but an intruder hides in the shadows, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Just as the intruder is about to cause serious damage, the person manages to catch them in time. Blood cancer acts like this hidden intruder—often unnoticed because its symptoms are vague or absent. Now, imagine not just one, but two intruders lurking in the room. This scenario highlights the important—and often overlooked—connection between blood cancer and heart disease. Recognising blood cancer (Shutterstock/ Representative Image)

September marked Blood Cancer Awareness Month—a crucial time to shine a light on blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. These diseases affect millions worldwide, impacting the body’s blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system. While battling blood cancer is challenging on its own, patients often face an additional, less visible threat: Cardiovascular disease (CVD). Heart disease cancer are among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide and share a two-way relationship where each can impact the risk and development of the other.

Research shows that cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies, can increase the risk of heart problems. This is especially significant for blood cancer patients, whose cancer treatments may affect the heart and vascular system. This increases the risk of heart failure, arrhythmias, and other cardiovascular problems both during and after cancer treatment. Moreover, blood cancer patients may already have underlying risk factors like inflammation or blood clotting issues that add to their heart risks. It is also important to highlight the effect of modern lifestyle on heart health. Several factors, such as a sedentary lifestyle, stress, poor diet, obesity, and smoking, can adversely impact the cardiovascular system even before a cancer diagnosis. Cancer treatments can further increase the risk of heart-related complications. Patients with pre-existing CVD or other chronic diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol or hypertension require special attention.

This is where cardio-oncology steps in—a growing medical specialty focused on the intersection of heart health and cancer care. Cardio-oncologists are cardiologists with expertise in working with cancer patients/survivors. They work alongside oncologists to monitor heart function before, during, and after cancer treatment. Their goal is to detect early signs of cardiovascular damage, tailor treatment plans, and provide interventions that protect the heart without compromising cancer therapy.

For blood cancer patients, awareness of the potential heart risks is vital. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular cardiac screenings, and open communication with healthcare providers can make a significant difference. Fighting cancer is not just about overcoming the disease but also safeguarding overall health. The collaboration between oncology and cardiology represents hope for a future where patients can conquer cancer and thrive with strong hearts.

This article is authored by Dr Dipti Gupta, cardiologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.