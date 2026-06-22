Want a fuss-free side dish? Try out chef Sanjeev Kapoor's crispy and smoky papad chutney recipe for busy days

Some days, cooking an elaborate side dish is the last thing on your mind. When the fridge is nearly empty, time is short and all you need is something flavourful to pair with a comforting plate of rice and dal, the simplest recipes often come to the rescue. With minimal ingredients, virtually no prep and ready in minutes, this smoky, crunchy papad chutney might just become your go-to fix for busy days. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's papad chutney is the perfect side dish for busy days. (Pinterest)

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an ingenious papad chutney recipe that brings together smoky roasted flavours, crunchy textures and the freshness of onions, coriander and spices – perfect for days when your pantry is running low or you need a quick, fuss-free accompaniment. In the June 18 article shared on his website, the chef explains, “No vegetables in the house and you want to make a side dish to accompany rice and dal, try out this quick and easy papad chutney. It is so simple that you will want to make it often.”