When your feet start feeling suffocated, these lightweight summer shoes come to the rescue

If you’ve ever stepped out in peak summer wearing heavy sneakers, you already know the struggle, sweaty feet, zero breathability and that uncomfortable, trapped feeling by the end of the day. That’s exactly why lightweight shoes become a non-negotiable once the temperature rises. Lightweight summer shoes that come to the rescue in heat (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The right pair lets your feet breathe, reduces fatigue and keeps you moving comfortably through long days. Think airy fabrics, flexible soles and easy silhouettes that don’t weigh you down. From loafers to sneakers and mules, these picks strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, especially for everyday wear. Why lightweight shoes are a summer essential Breathability: Prevents sweaty, uncomfortable feet Comfort for long hours: Less weight = less strain Easy movement: Flexible soles adapt to your steps Versatile styling: Works with both casual and semi-casual outfits Travel-friendly: Easy to pack and wear all day Lightweight summer-friendly shoes

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These loafers from Marc Loire are perfect for days when you want something easy, breezy and polished. The striped design adds a subtle visual interest, while the lightweight build ensures your feet don’t feel weighed down. Style tip: Pair with linen pants or a summer dress for a relaxed yet put-together look.

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Shoetopia brings a versatile option that blends texture with comfort. These loafers are ideal for everyday wear, especially when you need something that looks neat without trying too hard. Style tip: Team with ankle-length trousers or jeans for a clean, casual outfit.

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If you prefer sneakers but hate the heaviness, this pair from glitchez is a great middle ground. The monochrome palette keeps it minimal, while the lightweight feel makes it perfect for all-day wear. Style tip: Wear with shorts or joggers for an easy, sporty vibe.

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Known for its casual aesthetic, Roadster delivers a reliable everyday sneaker. These lace-ups are lightweight enough for daily use while still offering decent support. Style tip: Pair with denim and a basic tee for a classic off-duty look.

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These mule sneakers from KazarMax are designed for days when you want maximum ease with minimum effort. The backless silhouette is what truly sets them apart, it allows your feet to breathe freely, making them ideal for hot, humid weather where closed shoes can feel suffocating. Style tip: Style with culottes or palazzos for a relaxed summer outfit.

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If you’re looking for something that blends sporty functionality with everyday wearability, this pair from HRX by Hrithik Roshan delivers well. Designed with movement in mind, these sneakers are lightweight enough to prevent fatigue but still structured enough to support your feet through walks, errands or light workouts. Style tip: Pair with joggers, leggings or oversized tees for a sporty, off-duty aesthetic

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These loafers from Carlton London strike the perfect balance between structure and summer comfort. While loafers are typically seen as more polished footwear, this pair manages to keep things lightweight enough for warmer days. Style tip: Pair with tailored trousers, midi dresses or kurta sets for a refined look

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These mid-top sneakers from HRX by Hrithik Roshan are designed specifically to tackle one of summer’s biggest problems, lack of airflow in closed shoes. The perforated detailing across the upper allows better ventilation, helping reduce sweat build-up and keeping your feet cooler for longer hours. Style tip: Pair with biker shorts, oversized shirts or cargo pants for a trendy, sporty look

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This pair from Roadster is a classic example of everyday sneakers done right. They’re simple, functional and designed to be worn on repeat without discomfort. The lightweight construction ensures that your feet don’t feel weighed down, while the lace-up design allows you to adjust the fit according to your comfort. Unlike chunkier sneakers, these feel easy and flexible, making them ideal for long days that involve a lot of walking or standing. Style tip: Pair with jeans, shorts or casual dresses for an effortless everyday look How to choose the right lightweight shoes Look for breathable materials like mesh or perforated designs Choose flexible soles that move with your feet Avoid overly padded or bulky styles in summer Opt for slip-ons or open-back designs for better airflow Stick to light colours to minimise heat absorption Similar stories for you: These bodysuits are doing way more than just basics and your wardrobe will thank you I found 10 breezy outfits that make spring dressing feel effortless and actually cute Sunglasses decoded: Bug-eye frames are the retro style you absolutely need

lightweight shoes: FAQs Are lightweight shoes good for daily wear? Yes, they’re ideal for daily wear, especially in summer, as they reduce foot fatigue and improve comfort. Can I wear lightweight sneakers for walking? Yes, as long as they offer decent cushioning and grip, they’re suitable for walking and light activity. Which styles are best for hot weather? Loafers, mesh sneakers, mule sneakers and perforated designs are great for breathability. Do lightweight shoes provide enough support? Most modern lightweight shoes are designed with cushioning and flexibility, offering adequate support for regular use.