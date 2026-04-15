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    I was looking for budget kurta sets under ₹1500, and I found these 8 picks that look as good as boutique finds

    Find your ideal kurta set from a selection of eight, all priced under 1500. Each 3-piece ensemble has stylish details, perfect for festive and casual wear.

    Published on: Apr 15, 2026 9:48 AM IST
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    If your festive or everyday wardrobe refresh always turns into a budget dilemma, this edit is your shortcut. Not one, but eight kurta sets, all under 1500, that deliver the full look without looking like you compromised. Every set here comes as a complete 3-piece (kurta + bottoms + dupatta) and leans into elevated details, think mirror work, embroidery, panelled silhouettes and soft cotton fabrics. Basically, pieces that look expensive without actually being it.

    8 Kurta sets under ₹1500 : stylish picks for women (Pinterest)
    8 Kurta sets under ₹1500 : stylish picks for women (Pinterest)
    Samarpita Yashaswini
    By Samarpita Yashaswini

    Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.

    She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.

    A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.

    She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.

    Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

    Read moreRead less

    That’s exactly why kurta sets in this bracket are having a moment. They’re occasion-ready, breathable for daily wear, and require zero styling effort. You don’t have to mix and match or build an outfit from scratch; it’s all done for you.

    From brands like Anouk and House of Pataudi to everyday favourites like KALINI and Keitra, these sets prove that good style doesn’t need a high price tag.

    Best kurta sets under 1500

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    This one instantly stands out thanks to its subtle mirror work detailing, just enough to catch the light without feeling over the top. The pure cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the regular fit ensures all-day comfort.

    The palazzos add movement, and the dupatta ties the whole look together, making it perfect for small festive plans or day events.

    Style tip: Add jhumkas and kolhapuris for a soft festive vibe.

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    An easy, everyday staple that doesn’t feel basic. The floral print keeps it fresh, while the cotton fabric makes it ideal for long wear. It’s one of those sets you can wear to work, errands or casual outings without overthinking.

    Style tip: Pair with flats and a tote for a clean, everyday look.

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    If you love a little drama, this Anarkali silhouette delivers. The flared kurta adds volume and movement, while the cotton fabric keeps it light and wearable. It’s perfect for occasions where you want to look dressed up but still stay comfortable.

    Style tip: Style with statement earrings and sandals for an elevated look.

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    This one leans into structured elegance with its V-neckline and flowy Anarkali cut. The trousers balance out the volume, making the outfit feel polished and put-together. The floral print keeps it versatile enough for both day and evening wear.

    Style tip: Add block heels and a sleek hairstyle for a refined finish.

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    A classic pick for those who prefer timeless prints. The ethnic motifs give it a traditional touch, while the cotton fabric ensures comfort. It’s simple, versatile and works well for both casual and semi-formal settings.

    Style tip: Pair with oxidised jewellery for a desi-chic look.

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    This set stands out for its panelled design and embroidery, which add structure and detail without making it heavy. It’s a great option when you want something slightly dressier than printed sets but still within budget.

    Style tip: Style with minimal heels and studs for a balanced look.

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    This one brings a more regal, refined aesthetic. The embroidery and V-neckline add elegance, while the trousers keep it practical. It’s perfect for intimate festive occasions or evening gatherings.

    Style tip: Pair with traditional jewellery and mojaris.

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    A reliable go-to for everyday wear, this set combines soft florals with breathable cotton. The palazzos keep it relaxed, while the dupatta completes the look. It’s easy, fuss-free and perfect for repeat wear.

    Style tip: Add sneakers for a modern Indo-fusion twist.

    Why these kurta sets are worth it

    • Full 3-piece outfits under Rs.1500
    • Breathable fabrics ideal for daily wear
    • Minimal styling required with ready-to-wear looks
    • Mix of prints, embroidery and silhouettes
    • Perfect balance of budget and style

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    Best kurta sets under ₹1500: FAQs
    Yes—especially in cotton and blended fabrics, they offer great everyday wear value.Yes—especially in cotton and blended fabrics, they offer great everyday wear value.
    Switch footwear, jewellery or drape the dupatta differently to create new looks.
    Yes—printed and simpler styles work well for daily office looks.
    Absolutely—choose embroidered or Anarkali styles for a more festive feel.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Samarpita Yashaswini
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Samarpita Yashaswini

      Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More

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