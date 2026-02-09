Feeling tired or bloated all the time? Gynaecologist explains the real reason and tests you need

Women experience several physiological and psychological symptoms, such as bloating, fatigue, and mood swings, and often attribute them to stress, poor digestion, or different phases of the menstrual cycle. However, when these symptoms became frequent, they may point to deeper underlying issues related to nutritional health rather than everyday lifestyle factors.



ALSO READ: PCOS with regular periods? Gynaecologist says it's possible; shares 7 symptoms: Hair on stomach, dark patches on neck Women may be confusing the causes of some common menstrual problems. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand why these commonly seen everyday issues should not be overlooked, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Irfana Shahul Hameed, obstetrician and gynaecologist with Plush. She explained how these persistent symptoms, such as fatigue, bloating and mood swings, can indicate deeper concerns.

So it becomes critical that you don't dismiss them as stress or fatigue, as here are some of the reasons the gynaecologist listed:

Low iron/anaemia According to Dr Hameed, one of the most underdiagnosed causes behind these symptoms is low iron levels and anaemia.“When iron stores are low, the body exists in a state of low-grade inflammation, which can worsen fatigue, irritability, and even anxiety-like symptoms,” she explained.

Iron plays a crucial role in the body, from haemoglobin formation to oxygen delivery, brain function, and immune balance. When iron levels drop, multiple physiological systems are affected, leading to persistent physical and mental symptoms.



Further, the gynaecologist elaborated that when a woman has anaemia or low haemoglobin, her body does not get enough oxygeb including the brain. This lack of oxygen can make her feel constantly tired, mentally foggy, unmotivated and emotionally low or irritable. Many women also experience bloating, a heavy feeling in the body and get tired quickly while exercising, which can further affect their mood and mental health.



“Chronic inflammation, whether due to nutritional deficiencies, gut issues, or hormonal imbalances, can amplify these symptoms by disrupting normal metabolic and hormonal pathways,” she noted.