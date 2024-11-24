When musicians Sonu Nigam, Shekhar Ravjiani, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurti bravely battled health challenges

Sonu Nigam Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Shekhar Ravjiani(Photos: Instagram)

On his birthday, July 30, Sonu Nigam released a documentary titled Symphony of Fate, which chronicled his struggle with losing his voice before a major concert in Dubai earlier this year. In the docu-drama, he highlights the intense efforts he made to restore his vocal abilities and the personal revelations he experienced during his recovery. “That phase reaffirmed my belief in the cosmos, the magic of faith, and the power of patience and persistence,” he tells us, after successfully performing a 3.5-hour concert at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared his battle with a health condition that caused him to lose his voice due to left vocal cord paresis two years ago. Reflecting on this “difficult phase”, Ravjiani tells us, “Losing my voice was by far the most traumatic experience of my life. I suddenly had no voice — just air coming out instead. The phase was deeply shocking and disturbing. Even today, I shudder when I think about it.”

The physical toll wasn’t the only challenge; it also affected his mental health. He adds, “A situation like this can quickly pull you into a very dark place. I remember feeling extremely low and despondent at times. I had to put up a strong front at home so my family wouldn’t feel my pain, while continuing my work at the studio and pushing myself harder at concerts.” Vocal exercises, prescribed by his doctor, helped him recover. “One huge learning was that vocal warm-ups are crucial before getting on stage. Otherwise, you can cause great harm to your voice,” he ends.

In June, singer Alka Yagnik opened up about being diagnosed with Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly couldn’t hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who’ve been asking why I’ve been missing in action. It was diagnosed as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack,” Yagnik shared on Instagram. She also cautioned her followers about the risks of loud music and headphones. “For my fans and young colleagues, I urge caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones,” she added.

In January, Kavita Krishnamurti shared her ongoing battle with bronchial cold and sinus issues, which she has been facing for over three decades. “I’ve suffered from bronchial colds for the last 30-35 years, and even asthma. But I never thought of giving up singing. It’s a battle I’ve fought many times, and every time I come out victorious, I thank God for it. Health can be an issue for me because I’m prone to colds, but music has kept me going. It has given me the positive energy needed to face life’s difficulties,” the singer said in an interview with Healthshots.