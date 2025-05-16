'The face, so beautiful': Indian-Thai model Veena Praveenar Singh leaves Bella Hadid gushing over her beauty at Cannes

Praveenar Singh, nicknamed Veena, is one of the celebrities attending the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The Indian-Thai model, who won the Miss Universe Saraburi 2025 and is set to compete in Miss Universe Thailand 2025, met with Bella Hadid in the Hôtel Martinez lobby and left the supermodel gushing over her beauty. Indian-Thai model Veena Praveenar Singh meets Bella Hadid; Veena poses on the red carpet in Cannes.

Bella Hadid gushes over Indian-Thai model Veena

In a video circulating on social media, Indian-Thai model Veena Praveenar Singh can be seen meeting Bella Hadid. The clip shows Bella and Veena greeting each other and posing for photographs in the Martinez lobby. Then, Bella goes on to praise Veena. She says, “You look so beautiful. You're to die for. The face…so so beautiful.”

Bright diamonds and fairytale gowns on the red carpet

Veena also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival as she arrived for the screening of the film Dossier 137. The model lit the carpet in a Princess-esque gown by Michael Cinco. She wore a silver dress featuring sleeveless straps, layered stitching, a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, a short train at the back, and a voluminous layered skirt that broke the new dress code of the festival.

Thai model Veena Praveenar Singh arrives for the screening of the film "Dossier 137" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

Veena accessorised the ensemble with glittering diamond jewels. She wore a statement necklace, matching earrings, a dainty bracelet, and rings. With her tresses tied in a sleek centre-parted bun, she chose winged eyeliner, smokey brown eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, glossy brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

The second look

Veena also shared her second look from the film festival on Instagram. She wore a turquoise blue silk gown for a Thai night event in Cannes. It features a strapless neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a train attached to the side. She styled the gown with a diamond necklace, earrings, rings, and a bracelet. For the second look, too, the model opted for a centre-parted sleek bun.