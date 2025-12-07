Billionaire heiress Netra Mantena's wedding wardrobe included a lehenga with artwork of 'Krishna’s Raas, his gopikas'

Billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena’s Udaipur wedding to tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju has been making headlines for its scale, its celebrity guest list, and the kind of visual opulence that dominated every frame. The three-day celebration, which began on November 21 and wrapped with the main ceremony on November 23, quickly turned into one of the most talked-about events of the year. From a towering wedding cake crafted in Paris to massive floral installations across the venue, nothing about the celebrations felt ordinary. And now, another detail from Netra’s bridal wardrobe has surfaced, drawing fresh attention online. Netra Mantena wore a lehenga depicting Krishna’s Raas along with his gopikas(Instagram/rahulmishra_7)

Divine symbolism in Netra Mantena's wedding trousseau

On December 6, fashion designer Rahul Mishra, who crafted one of the bride's custom looks, shared that a deeply symbolic element was woven into the embroidery. He revealed that the inspiration began with the word “Vamsi,” the Sanskrit term for Lord Krishna’s divine flute, which also happens to be the groom’s name. Taking that as the starting point, Mishra’s team created artwork that depicts Krishna’s Raas and the devotion of his gopikas, realised through intricate threadwork and traditional Indian techniques.

“The embroidery artwork depicting Krishna’s Raas and devotion of his gopikas is embellished intricately in our signature thread embroidery supplemented with multi coloured rhinestone crystals, beads, zardozi and pearls along with other traditional Indian techniques,” Mishra wrote on Instagram, adding that the piece was shaped under the styling direction of Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Netra Mantena's wedding look

For her wedding day itself, Netra chose the all-time classic—a red Sabyasachi lehenga, styled with glam yet soft makeup. She kept to a glow-matte finish, with smoky brown lids, dramatic lashes, and sharp eyeliner adding a bit of depth to her face. A rosy blush and a muted pink lip rounded out the look. Makeup artist Namrata Soni handled her bridal glam, keeping the balance between modern and traditional.

The jewellery, meanwhile, was impossible to miss. Netra wore a heavy layered diamond necklace with coordinating earrings, a maang tikka, a nose pin, and a subtle chandlo on her forehead. A hint of highlighter near the brow bone tied the look together.

Speaking to Vogue, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said, “It was Netra’s dream to be the ultimate red bride, and honouring that felt deeply moving. We worked closely with Sabyasachi… poring over every detail, every stitch, every curve.”

Jennifer Lopez gets on the floor

While the fashion dominated conversations through the week, it was the star lineup that turned the wedding into a global headline. Jennifer Lopez, performing in India for the first time ever, took over the reception stage with a full concert-style show. Videos from the night showed her singing Waiting for Tonight, Get On the Floor and other hits while dancers, lighting transitions and multiple costume changes pushed the energy even higher.

The guest list read like a full Bollywood awards night—Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and several others joined the festivities. One moment that circulated heavily online was Madhuri Dixit briefly revisiting the iconic Dola Re Dola step, to loud cheers.

Netra Mantena’s wedding had every ingredient for viral attention. And with new glimpses from her trousseau still surfacing, the conversation is far from over.