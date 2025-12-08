Forget expensive skincare, Madhuri Dixit reveals how positivity and meditation keep her looking timeless at 58

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, now 58, has long been admired for her grace, charm, and radiant beauty. For years, fans have wondered how she continues to look so youthful. Many assume skin care and genetics or expensive skin treatments, but Madhuri says the real secret to her glow is not creams or serum but something else. Madhuri Dixit has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the past few decades.

Beauty begins inside, not outside

In a recent podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Madhuri opened up about her philosophy on beauty. She said that no matter how many products one uses, true radiance comes from within. According to her, “Beauty is not skin deep.”

She explained that positivity, calmness, and a peaceful way of looking at life create a natural glow that skincare alone cannot achieve. Madhuri believes that a kind heart and a clear mind make a person truly beautiful.

A positive mindset is her biggest beauty ritual

The actor shared that she tries to stay positive in every situation. She avoids negative thoughts about others and enjoys connecting with people.

“I love meeting people and knowing about their lives,” she said. “What I am or who I am never affects me. I am very simple, down to Earth, and positive. I think this also helps.”

Her warm, grounded nature, she believes, plays a big role in keeping her looking youthful and glowing.

Role of meditation

Along with positivity, Madhuri says meditation keeps her balanced. She often practices Omkar and chants the Gayatri Mantra, sometimes daily and sometimes only a few times a week.

To her, meditation is “very, very important” because it helps calm the mind and create inner peace, which eventually shows on the outside.

Also Read: Fitness coach shares 7 strange signs you are building muscles: ‘Posture is improving…’

For Madhuri, beauty is not about quick fixes or expensive skincare. Instead, it is about a lifestyle that supports mental clarity, kindness, and emotional balance. She believes this inner wellness naturally reflects on the face.

Returning to screen with a dark, gripping role

Alongside discussing beauty, Madhuri is also in the spotlight for her upcoming crime thriller, Mrs Deshpande, set to premiere on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025.

The trailer shows her playing a serial killer whose signature methods are being copied by a new murderer. Actor Priyanshu Sharma plays the officer who seeks her help to catch the imitator.

Also Read: Dermatologists suggest 5 oils for hair fall control and hair growth: Find top picks from Amazon India

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and loosely inspired by the French series La Mante, the show marks Madhuri’s return after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.