Madhuri Dixit reveals why she, Dr Shriram Nene left ‘peaceful life’ in US for India: ‘My parents were…’

Actor Madhuri Dixit was the topmost female star in Bollywood through the 90s with an enviable list of hits under her belt. However, after her marriage to Dr Shriram Nene, she moved to the US at the peak of her career. After living there for almost a decade, the couple eventually returned to India. Now, in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Madhuri has opened up about the reason behind their move back to India. Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit got married in 1991.

Madhuri Dixit on why she moved to back US

Talking about her life in the US, Madhuri said that it was amazing and peaceful. She shared that she enjoyed having her kids close to her, spending every moment with them, and it felt like living her dream. When asked about the reason behind her return to India, Madhuri said, “A lot of things happened. My parents were living with me; all my siblings are in the US. Even Ram’s family is there. My parents were getting older, and they wanted to come back to India. All my life and career, they were with me, and I didn’t want to leave them alone.”

She added, “Secondly, my work was here. I used to come to India, do my work, and then go back to the US. That was becoming very difficult because of the distance. Ram also felt that most of the patients who come to him are in an extremely bad state. He wanted to catch their problems early on. So he wanted to develop a system to make people healthy, to look after their wellness. We both thought that maybe this was a calling, because everything was falling into place.”

She admitted that she missed India while living abroad. Madhuri added that she already had her work here, and her husband also wanted a change, so they felt moving back to India would be the best decision for the entire family.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s marriage

Madhuri married Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, on 17 October 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Madhuri’s elder brother in Southern California. The actor recently revealed that although she and Dr Nene were introduced by her brother, they dated for six months before deciding to get married. The couple welcomed their son Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005.

Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming work

Madhuri will be seen in a completely new avatar in her upcoming psychological thriller series, Mrs Deshpande. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series tells the story of a serial killer serving a 25-year sentence who helps the police catch a copycat murderer. It is an adaptation of the French thriller La Mante and is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on December 19.