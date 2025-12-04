Madhuri Dixit reveals her marriage to Dr Shriram Nene was love, not arranged: ‘We dated for…’

Madhuri Dixit offered a rare and heartfelt glimpse into how she met and fell in love with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. The actor revealed that although her friends often attempted to set her up with people, she was deeply focused on her career and wary of choosing the wrong partner. In a podcast, Madhuri Dixit revealed her love journey with Dr Shriram Nene, emphasising their strong bond and compatibility. Married in 1999, they have two sons and balance family life with careers.

Madhuri spills the beans about meeting Dr Nene

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia Madhuri said, “My friends would always try to set me up but I loved my career. And I thought if I find the wrong man, all the fun of my life would be gone. I never thought of a fairy tale," she said.

When asked whether she had performed “magic” on Dr Nene, given how affectionately he speaks about her, Madhuri laughed it off and credited their bond to genuine compatibility. “I am lucky I met such a romantic guy. There should be mutual respect, encouragement, and positivity that always help me feel more. Our relationship is a great combination of art and science. We intersect at this wanting for people's good health,” she explained.

Calling their union anything but arranged, Madhuri clarified that although they were introduced by her brother, they had dated for six months before deciding to get married. She spoke warmly of what drew her to Dr Nene.

Listing some of his best qualities, Madhuri said, “When he speaks about his patients, the way he is fighting for them, his bedside manner is amazing. He is naturally very caring, well-read, intelligent, and even has an interest in photography. My husband and I are the biggest blessings in each other's lives. My husband is a bigger blessing than my career,” she said, adding that success means little if she cannot share it with him.

She shared that Dr Nene even shot her music video single Candle during the COVID lockdown after studying camera techniques to ensure it turned out perfectly.

Madhuri and Dr Nene's love story

Madhuri and Dr Nene married on October 17, 1999, moving to the United States shortly afterwards, where they built a quiet, family-oriented life away from the spotlight. They welcomed two sons, Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005, before returning to Mumbai permanently in 2011 as Madhuri resumed work in Indian cinema and television. The couple has since balanced their professional commitments while staying deeply rooted in family life.

Madhuri's latest work

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit returns in a chilling new avatar with Mrs Deshpande, a psychological thriller series directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. In the series, Madhuri plays a convicted serial killer serving a 25-year sentence, who is unexpectedly asked by the police to help catch a copycat murderer. The show is an Indian adaptation of the French thriller La Mante, blending suspense, psychological drama, secrets and moral ambiguity. Mrs Deshpande is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on 19 December 2025.