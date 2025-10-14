Post Diwali skin care must-haves: Indulge in these products for an after-party glowing skin
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 06:00 pm IST
Diwali smoke and fumes can create havoc on your skin. So, here are some must-have skincare products for you to get glowing skin thereafter.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (236ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser View Details
|
₹628
|
|
|
Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 125 ml View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Kaya Clinic Soothing Face Cleanser | Gentle, Hydrating Daily Cleanser for Sensitive & Oily Skin | Dermatologist Developed | 22 Years Expertise | Mild, Soap-Free Formula | 200ml View Details
|
₹263.57
|
|
|
Dermavive Hydra Cleanser - Non-Irritating Facial and Skin Cleanser, | pH Balanced, Softens and Hydrates Sensitive Skin, 250ml View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Brightening & Radiance Face Scrub with Kumkumadi Tailam | Naturally Exfoliating Scrub for Men & Women with Walnut & Kumkumadi (16 Herbs, 50g) View Details
|
₹725
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub | View Details
|
₹1,650
|
|
|
St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub, Green Tea, 6 oz View Details
|
₹688
|
|
|
mCaffeine Coffee Face & Body Scrub Combo for Tan Removal | Exfoliating Detan Scrubs for Soft & Smooth Skin | Removes Tan, Blackheads and Dirt | For Men & Women Karwa Chauth Gift Kit | 175gm Value Pack View Details
|
₹505
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin View Details
|
₹1,350
|
|
|
Cetaphil Soothing & Comforting CICA Balancing Toner 150ml | Instantly Hydrates & Soothes Sensitive Skin | With Centella Asiatica & Allantoin | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 35% More Hydration View Details
|
₹938
|
|
|
Uriage Thermal Water Mineralized Face Toner Mist Pure Natural Hydrates Soothes Repairs Skin Barrier I + 32% Of Hydratation After 1 Hour. Hydrates, Soothes, Protects. Fresh Spray, Multi-Purpose View Details
|
₹887
|
|
|
Haruharu [Wonder] Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner 5.1 Fl.Oz / 150Ml|Face Moisturizer, Facial Toner For All Skin Types|Vegan, Cruelty Free, Ewg-Green View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Mask Set, Hydrating, Pore Reducing, Brightening, and Enhances Glow, Hydra Bomb Serum Mask & Black Serum Mask, 10 pcs (5 types) , 280g View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Centella Watergel Sheet Mask | Soothing Ampoule with Chamomile & Glycerin for Sensitive Skin, 25ml x 5 View Details
|
₹935
|
|
|
O3+ Facialist D-TAN Face Sheet Mask with Niacinamide for Hydrating & Glowing Skin| Reduces Dark Spots, Acne Scars, and Uneven Skin Tone (30g) - All Skin Types View Details
|
₹145
|
|
|
Tonymoly BFF Face Sheet Mask| Pack of 10|Sheet Face Mask for Glowing Skin|Facial Mask With Essence| Soothes Skin Irritation, Refines Pores & Skin Radiance|Sheet Mask Combo View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Minimalist Skin Brightening Vitamin C 16% Face Serum for All Skin Type View Details
|
₹569
|
|
|
The Derma Co 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide | Powered by Deep Penetration Formula™ | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | Brightens Skin | Suitable for All Skin Types | 30 ml View Details
|
₹702
|
|
|
Olay Vitamin C Face Serum with Niacinamide l Even Glow & Smooth Texture l Normal, Oily, Dry & Combination Skin l Parabens & Sulphate-free l 30ml View Details
|
₹865
|
|
|
Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Serum 30ml for Glowing Skin|With 5% Niacinamide, Hyaluronic & Glycolic Acid|Fades Dark Spots, Pigmentation|For All, Oily, Combination, Normal Skin |Beginner Friendly - Men, Women View Details
|
₹407
|
|
|
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Dry To Very Dry Skin (340gm) - Formulated with 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic Moisturizer For Face and Body View Details
|
₹1,317
|
|
|
Gabit Ceramide & Hyaluronic Face Moisturiser | Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Oats | For Women and Men | Oil Free for All Skin Types | 50ml (1) View Details
|
₹345
|
|
|
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer 50ml View Details
|
₹977
|
|
|
O3+ Radiant Day Cream Moisturiser SPF30 50g for Brightening & Glowing Skin | Moisturises & provides Sun Protection - All Skin Types View Details
|
₹924
|
|
|
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection | Oily & Sensitive Skin | Non Greasy & No White Cast | Hydrating Fluid | 50ml View Details
|
₹1,142
|
|
|
Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g View Details
|
₹387
|
|
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid for Deep, Long Lasting Hydration | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g View Details
|
₹433
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ | No White Cast, Light Weight Hydrating Formula | With Vitamin C | Protects from UVA/UVB Rays | For all skin types View Details
|
₹1,575
|
|
|
BiE Eyefinity | All In One Eye Gel | Instantly Depuffs | Treats Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Under Eye Circles | Unisex | 15g View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Cureskin Under Eye Gel for Dark Circles for Women and Men | Bio-Peptide Under Eye Gel to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness & Wrinkles | Under Eye Cream for Men and Women View Details
|
₹625
|
|
|
MIZON Black Pearl Eye Patch Masks, Eye Treatment Mask Reduces Wrinkles And Puffiness, Dark Circles Treatment, Prevents Dehydration (Black Pearl), 1 Count View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch| Treats Dark Circles, Fine Lines And Wrinkles | Enriched With Collagen And Aloe Vera Extract | Shade- Aloevera, 60 Pcs| View Details
|
₹247
|
|
View More Products