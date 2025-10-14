Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Post Diwali skin care must-haves: Indulge in these products for an after-party glowing skin

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Diwali smoke and fumes can create havoc on your skin. So, here are some must-have skincare products for you to get glowing skin thereafter. 

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (236ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser View Details checkDetails

₹628

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 125 ml View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kaya Clinic Soothing Face Cleanser | Gentle, Hydrating Daily Cleanser for Sensitive & Oily Skin | Dermatologist Developed | 22 Years Expertise | Mild, Soap-Free Formula | 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹263.57

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dermavive Hydra Cleanser - Non-Irritating Facial and Skin Cleanser, | pH Balanced, Softens and Hydrates Sensitive Skin, 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Brightening & Radiance Face Scrub with Kumkumadi Tailam | Naturally Exfoliating Scrub for Men & Women with Walnut & Kumkumadi (16 Herbs, 50g) View Details checkDetails

₹725

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub | View Details checkDetails

₹1,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub, Green Tea, 6 oz View Details checkDetails

₹688

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Coffee Face & Body Scrub Combo for Tan Removal | Exfoliating Detan Scrubs for Soft & Smooth Skin | Removes Tan, Blackheads and Dirt | For Men & Women Karwa Chauth Gift Kit | 175gm Value Pack View Details checkDetails

₹505

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Soothing & Comforting CICA Balancing Toner 150ml | Instantly Hydrates & Soothes Sensitive Skin | With Centella Asiatica & Allantoin | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 35% More Hydration View Details checkDetails

₹938

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Uriage Thermal Water Mineralized Face Toner Mist Pure Natural Hydrates Soothes Repairs Skin Barrier I + 32% Of Hydratation After 1 Hour. Hydrates, Soothes, Protects. Fresh Spray, Multi-Purpose View Details checkDetails

₹887

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haruharu [Wonder] Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner 5.1 Fl.Oz / 150Ml|Face Moisturizer, Facial Toner For All Skin Types|Vegan, Cruelty Free, Ewg-Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Mask Set, Hydrating, Pore Reducing, Brightening, and Enhances Glow, Hydra Bomb Serum Mask & Black Serum Mask, 10 pcs (5 types) , 280g View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKIN1004 Centella Watergel Sheet Mask | Soothing Ampoule with Chamomile & Glycerin for Sensitive Skin, 25ml x 5 View Details checkDetails

₹935

amazonLogo
GET THIS

O3+ Facialist D-TAN Face Sheet Mask with Niacinamide for Hydrating & Glowing Skin| Reduces Dark Spots, Acne Scars, and Uneven Skin Tone (30g) - All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹145

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tonymoly BFF Face Sheet Mask| Pack of 10|Sheet Face Mask for Glowing Skin|Facial Mask With Essence| Soothes Skin Irritation, Refines Pores & Skin Radiance|Sheet Mask Combo View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Skin Brightening Vitamin C 16% Face Serum for All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide | Powered by Deep Penetration Formula™ | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | Brightens Skin | Suitable for All Skin Types | 30 ml View Details checkDetails

₹702

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Olay Vitamin C Face Serum with Niacinamide l Even Glow & Smooth Texture l Normal, Oily, Dry & Combination Skin l Parabens & Sulphate-free l 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹865

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Serum 30ml for Glowing Skin|With 5% Niacinamide, Hyaluronic & Glycolic Acid|Fades Dark Spots, Pigmentation|For All, Oily, Combination, Normal Skin |Beginner Friendly - Men, Women View Details checkDetails

₹407

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Dry To Very Dry Skin (340gm) - Formulated with 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic Moisturizer For Face and Body View Details checkDetails

₹1,317

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gabit Ceramide & Hyaluronic Face Moisturiser | Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Oats | For Women and Men | Oil Free for All Skin Types | 50ml (1) View Details checkDetails

₹345

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹977

amazonLogo
GET THIS

O3+ Radiant Day Cream Moisturiser SPF30 50g for Brightening & Glowing Skin | Moisturises & provides Sun Protection - All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹924

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection | Oily & Sensitive Skin | Non Greasy & No White Cast | Hydrating Fluid | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,142

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹387

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid for Deep, Long Lasting Hydration | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹433

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ | No White Cast, Light Weight Hydrating Formula | With Vitamin C | Protects from UVA/UVB Rays | For all skin types View Details checkDetails

₹1,575

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BiE Eyefinity | All In One Eye Gel | Instantly Depuffs | Treats Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Under Eye Circles | Unisex | 15g View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cureskin Under Eye Gel for Dark Circles for Women and Men | Bio-Peptide Under Eye Gel to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness & Wrinkles | Under Eye Cream for Men and Women View Details checkDetails

₹625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIZON Black Pearl Eye Patch Masks, Eye Treatment Mask Reduces Wrinkles And Puffiness, Dark Circles Treatment, Prevents Dehydration (Black Pearl), 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch| Treats Dark Circles, Fine Lines And Wrinkles | Enriched With Collagen And Aloe Vera Extract | Shade- Aloevera, 60 Pcs| View Details checkDetails

₹247

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Diwali brings endless joy, lights, sweets, parties, and a lot of sparkle! But amidst all the celebrations, your skin often ends up paying the price. Late nights, heavy makeup, oily food, pollution, and exposure to smoke from crackers can leave your skin looking dull, tired, and irritated, resulting in a dehydrated and parched looking face. So, once the festivities fade, it’s time to give your skin the TLC it truly deserves.

Post Diwali skincare routine (Shutterstock)
Post Diwali skincare routine (Shutterstock)

So, while you're busy finding the best outfit for the festival, here’s a curated list of post-Diwali skin care must-haves that will help detox, rejuvenate, and revive your glow.


Cleanse your face right

After days of pollution and smoke exposure, your skin needs a deep yet gentle cleanse. Harsh scrubbing can strip away natural oils, worsening dryness and sensitivity. Opt for a sulphate-free cleanser, hydrating cleanser instead, with ingredients like ceramides, aloe vera, or glycerin. These help in removing makeup residues, pollutants, and excess oil without disturbing the skin barrier.

1.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (236ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser
2.

Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 125 ml
3.

Kaya Clinic Soothing Face Cleanser | Gentle, Hydrating Daily Cleanser for Sensitive & Oily Skin | Dermatologist Developed | 22 Years Expertise | Mild, Soap-Free Formula | 200ml
4.

Dermavive Hydra Cleanser - Non-Irritating Facial and Skin Cleanser, | pH Balanced, Softens and Hydrates Sensitive Skin, 250ml
Exfoliate the dead skin cells

Diwali indulgence can cause dead skin build-up, leading to uneven texture and clogged pores. A mild exfoliant, either chemical (like AHA/BHA toners) or natural (like coffee, rice, or fruit enzyme scrubs) helps slough off dead skin and bring back your natural glow. Exfoliate your skin twice a week to allow your serums and moisturizers to penetrate better.

5.

Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Brightening & Radiance Face Scrub with Kumkumadi Tailam
6.

Forest Essentials Walnut Face Exfoliating Scrub For Oily Skin | Ayurvedic Tan Removal Facial Scrub |
7.

St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub, Green Tea, 6 oz
8.

mCaffeine Coffee Face & Body Scrub Combo for Tan Removal | Exfoliating Detan Scrubs for Soft & Smooth Skin | Removes Tan, Blackheads and Dirt | For Men & Women Karwa Chauth Gift Kit | 175gm Value Pack
Hydrate with a toner

Hydration is the secret to bounce and brightness. A hydrating toner or essence replenishes lost moisture, balances the pH, and prepares your skin to absorb the next steps more effectively. Look for products enriched with hyaluronic acid, rose water, or niacinamide. Simply pat it onto your skin using your fingertips (no cotton pads!) to boost absorption and refresh your complexion instantly.

9.

Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist with Pure Rosewater | Hydrating Steam Distilled Ayurvedic Toner for Fresh, Dewy Skin | Minimises Pores & Refreshes Skin
10.

Cetaphil Soothing & Comforting CICA Balancing Toner 150ml | Instantly Hydrates & Soothes Sensitive Skin | With Centella Asiatica & Allantoin | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 35% More Hydration
11.

Uriage Thermal Water Mineralized Face Toner Mist Pure Natural Hydrates Soothes Repairs Skin Barrier I + 32% Of Hydratation After 1 Hour. Hydrates, Soothes, Protects. Fresh Spray, Multi-Purpose
12.

Haruharu [Wonder] Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner 5.1 Fl.Oz / 150Ml|Face Moisturizer, Facial Toner For All Skin Types|Vegan, Cruelty Free, Ewg-Green
Add sheet mask for an instant glow

After long hours in makeup and smoke, your skin craves hydration and nutrients. Sheet masks are a great post-Diwali quick fix to soothe, cool, and nourish the skin. Choose masks with green tea, aloe vera, vitamin C, or cucumber extracts for an instant refreshing effect. If you prefer lightweight nourishment, switch to hydrating serums. A hyaluronic acid or vitamin E serum deeply moisturizes and strengthens the skin barrier, giving your face a plump, dewy finish.

13.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Face Mask Set, Hydrating, Pore Reducing, Brightening, and Enhances Glow, Hydra Bomb Serum Mask & Black Serum Mask, 10 pcs (5 types) , 280g
14.

SKIN1004 Centella Watergel Sheet Mask | Soothing Ampoule with Chamomile & Glycerin for Sensitive Skin, 25ml x 5
15.

O3+ Facialist D-TAN Face Sheet Mask with Niacinamide for Hydrating & Glowing Skin| Reduces Dark Spots, Acne Scars, and Uneven Skin Tone (30g) - All Skin Types
16.

Tonymoly BFF Face Sheet Mask| Pack of 10|Sheet Face Mask for Glowing Skin|Facial Mask With Essence| Soothes Skin Irritation, Refines Pores & Skin Radiance|Sheet Mask Combo
Vitamin C serum for brightening

The festive chaos often leaves your skin dull and pigmented due to lack of sleep and excessive pollution. Vitamin C is your post-Diwali saviour, it fades dark spots, improves collagen production, and enhances overall radiance. Use it every morning after cleansing and toning, but before applying moisturizer. Over time, it helps your skin look more even-toned, luminous, and healthy.

17.

Minimalist Skin Brightening Vitamin C 16% Face Serum for All Skin Type
18.

The Derma Co 15% Vitamin C Face Serum with 5% Niacinamide | Powered by Deep Penetration Formula™ | Fades Dark Spots | Reduces Pigmentation | Boosts Collagen | Brightens Skin | Suitable for All Skin Types | 30 ml
19.

Olay Vitamin C Face Serum with Niacinamide l Even Glow & Smooth Texture l Normal, Oily, Dry & Combination Skin l Parabens & Sulphate-free l 30ml
20.

Pilgrim 10% Vitamin C Serum 30ml for Glowing Skin|With 5% Niacinamide, Hyaluronic & Glycolic Acid|Fades Dark Spots, Pigmentation|For All, Oily, Combination, Normal Skin |Beginner Friendly - Men, Women
A lightweight moisturiser to lock in the goodness

Your skin’s hydration levels dip during the winter transition after Diwali. So, a non-greasy moisturizer is crucial to seal in moisture without clogging pores. Choose one that suits your skin type, gel-based for oily skin, and ceramide or Shea butter-based for dry skin. For extra nourishment, apply a thicker night cream before bed to wake up with soft, supple skin.

21.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Dry To Very Dry Skin (340gm) - Formulated with 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic Moisturizer For Face and Body
22.

Gabit Ceramide & Hyaluronic Face Moisturiser | Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Oats | For Women and Men | Oil Free for All Skin Types | 50ml (1)
23.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer 50ml
24.

O3+ Radiant Day Cream Moisturiser SPF30 50g for Brightening & Glowing Skin | Moisturises & provides Sun Protection - All Skin Types
Never skip sunscreen

Don’t skip sunscreen just because the festivities are over! UV rays are present year-round, and post-festival treatments (like exfoliation or peels) make your skin more sensitive to sun damage. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or above with PA+++ protection shields your skin from UV and blue light exposure. Use it daily — even indoors or on cloudy days.

25.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection | Oily & Sensitive Skin | Non Greasy & No White Cast | Hydrating Fluid | 50ml
26.

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g
27.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid for Deep, Long Lasting Hydration | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In -Vivo) | Tan Protection | Photostable | For Men & Women | 50 g
28.

Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ | No White Cast, Light Weight Hydrating Formula | With Vitamin C | Protects from UVA/UVB Rays | For all skin types
Make way for eye pads and eye gels

The delicate skin around your eyes and lips suffers the most from late nights, makeup, and dehydration. Use a cooling eye gel with caffeine or cucumber extract to reduce puffiness and dark circles. For lips, switch to a hydrating lip balm enriched with shea butter or coconut oil to restore softness and prevent chapping.

29.

BiE Eyefinity | All In One Eye Gel | Instantly Depuffs | Treats Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Under Eye Circles | Unisex | 15g
30.

Cureskin Under Eye Gel for Dark Circles for Women and Men | Bio-Peptide Under Eye Gel to Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness & Wrinkles | Under Eye Cream for Men and Women
31.

MIZON Black Pearl Eye Patch Masks, Eye Treatment Mask Reduces Wrinkles And Puffiness, Dark Circles Treatment, Prevents Dehydration (Black Pearl), 1 Count
32.

Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch| Treats Dark Circles, Fine Lines And Wrinkles | Enriched With Collagen And Aloe Vera Extract | Shade- Aloevera, 60 Pcs|
Your post-Diwali skincare routine is all about detoxifying, healing, and rehydrating your skin. With the right care, your post-festival glow can last well beyond Diwali, radiant, healthy, and celebration-ready for the next season!

Similar articles for you

5 body oils you need to have this winter season for smooth skin; Our top picks for you

Retinol serums to fight signs of ageing; Trust these top 8 picks for plump and rejuvenated skin

How to get pink lips naturally: Our step-by-step guide to get soft and luscious lips

  • Why does my skin feel dull and tired after Diwali?

    During Diwali, late nights, oily food, pollution, and makeup overload can clog pores and dehydrate your skin. This leads to dullness, breakouts, and uneven texture. A detox skincare routine helps restore glow and hydration.

  • How often should I exfoliate after Diwali?

    Exfoliate 2–3 times a week using a mild scrub or a chemical exfoliant with AHA/BHA. Over-exfoliating can irritate your skin, so keep it balanced and always follow with hydration.

  • What ingredients should I look for in post-Diwali skincare products?

    Look for hydrating and soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, aloe vera, and green tea. These ingredients repair damage and bring back your skin’s natural radiance.

  • How important is hydration after Diwali?

    Extremely important! Drink plenty of water and use hydrating serums or sheet masks to replenish lost moisture. Well-hydrated skin heals faster and looks plumper.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

