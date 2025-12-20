Madhuri Dixit reveals her sons didn't watch her movies till they were in college, had their friends in shock | Interview

Madhuri Dixit’s filmography has seen a drastic shift in the last decade, as the actor has taken on more diverse roles, often with shades of grey darker than anything she has done in the past. In her latest web series, Mrs Deshpande, the veteran actor plays a serial killer. In a chat with Hindustan Times ahead of the show’s release, Madhuri spoke about why making a killer likeable did not perturb her, and how her sons view her work. Madhuri Dixit with husband, Dr Sriram Nene, and sons Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri on Mrs Deshpande

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri’s frequent collaborator, once refused to play a tyrant because he was wary of making him too likeable. For Madhuri, an actor with a similar aura, playing a serial killer had similar challenges. But the actor says her focus was on making her relatable. “Outside, she's just a housewife. Yeah. She loves to cook, make her modaks,” she says, adding, “So, it’s not like the loud villainy. It's like the very quiet silence. It's inside the skin.”

‘My sons hadn’t seen my films'

We point out to Madhuri that her recent work, in the darker genres, is something her sons - Arin (22) and Ryan (20) - are likelier to watch, and she laughs. The actor says, “It’s funny, but my kids, growing up, had not seen a lot of my films. They have seen more films of mine after they went to college, and because of their Indian friends.”

Madhur shares that her sons’ classmates would often ask them if they had seen a particular movie of their mom, and they would say no. “They’d be like: ‘What are you saying!” said Madhuri. The actor said her sons watched many of her older films after they finished school on their classmates’ insistence.

Mrs Deshpande, Madhuri's new series, is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar in key roles. The show is streaming on JioHotstar.