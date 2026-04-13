Worried about bloating in hot weather? Gastroentrologist shares how to avoid stomach problems in summer season

Gut-related problems exponentially increase in the summer season. There are many seasonal factors responsible, such as high temperatures and profuse sweating, making everyday gut problems quite ubiquitous. But because it is widespread, it does not mean you have to endure it. If summer tends to irritate your stomach, you also need to gear up with a few lifestyle changes, including what you eat and how much you drink.



ALSO READ: Do you have a sensitive stomach? Gastroentrologist shares warning signs when it can be a serious medical condition Many people report feeling bloated and gassy in summer season. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand which lifestyle changes can turn things around for you this summer, HT LIfestyle asked Dr Saroj Dubey, consultant gastroenterologist at Kailash Hospital in Noida, who shared his insights on how to combat the heat and protect your gut. He shared that, yes, indeed, summer heat disturbs digestion, and increases incidences of issues like: acidity, bloating, loose motions, loss of appetite and food-borne infections. Primarily, this disruption in the digestive system can be attributed to ‘loss of fluids,’ as the doctor asserted, flagging sweating as the precursor to summer-related health problems.

5 tips to reduce bloating in summer Here are some of the tips, as recommended by gastroentrologist that keep you protected from the heat, alleviating the risks of suffering from bloating, acidity and heartburn.

1. Proper hydration Drinking water is the most popular health advice, but knowing when to avoid drinking water is also important. How? The gastroentrologist observed a common mistake people make: “Avoid drinking large amounts of water immediately after meals.” Instead of chugging water in large amounts, the doctor highlighted one should drink in ‘’small, frequent sips through the day.'

2. Correct food storage and preparation For this, the gastroentrologist drew our attention to two key components to ensure your food doesn't trigger bloating. First is to properly store them, and if any food is contaminated by heat, like exposed to the heat for a long time, it is safer to avoid it. And if you have any leftovers, refrigerate them immediately and then reheat properly before eating. The second half includes food preparation. The doctor believed it was better to avoid overly spicy, oily, and street foods.

3. Frequency of meals To beat the heat, many have a soft spot for chilled foods and beverages, whether it is a chilled popsicle or the go-to sugar-laden coffee, but the gastronetologist warned about overconsumption and instead recommended a smaller portion. “It is also helpful to eat smaller meals at regular intervals instead of overloading the stomach with heavy portions. This can reduce the risk of acidity and discomfort," he added.