Curd Rice Recipe with Tadka: Easy Comfort Meal for Sensitive Stomach, Gut Health and Summer Cooling
Curd rice with tadka is a cooling Indian meal made with rice, curd, and mild spices that support gut health in summer.
A bowl of chilled curd rice with a crackling tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves can make even the hottest day light and refreshing. Simple, and easy to digest, curd rice is one of the most loved Indian meals for summer because it feels gentle on the stomach and takes very little time to prepare.
Curd rice is made by mixing cooked rice with curd and a little milk or water. A quick tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, and green chilli gives extra flavour without making the dish too spicy. The soft texture and mild taste make tadka curd rice a good choice after a long day, especially during hot weather.
Curd contains probiotics, which are often linked with better gut health. These helpful bacteria may support digestion and make the stomach feel lighter. Rice gives energy, while ginger and curry leaves can help make the dish easier to digest. Curd rice recipe is often chosen during summer because chilled curd can help the body feel cooler.
Gut friendly food works best when it uses simple ingredients, and curd rice does exactly that. A little cucumber, pomegranate, or grated carrot can make this easy Indian meal even fresher. That combination of soft rice, cool curd, and crunchy tadka makes curd rice one of the best summer meals for a sensitive stomach.
Cooling Curd Rice With Mustard And Curry Leaves
Soft rice and cool curd create a creamy base, while the tadka adds a burst of flavour in every bite. Mustard seeds give a gentle crunch, curry leaves bring a fresh aroma, and ginger adds a mild spicy touch. The mix of cool curd and sizzling tadka makes this curd rice taste fresh, light, and perfect for summer.
Ingredients
- 1 cup cooked rice
- 1 cup curd
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 6–8 curry leaves
- 1 small green chilli, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander
- Salt to taste
How To Make It
- Add the cooked rice to a bowl and mash it lightly while it is still slightly soft. Let it cool completely before adding the curd.
- Add curd, milk, and salt to the rice. Mix well until the rice becomes creamy and smooth.
- Heat oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add curry leaves, green chilli, and grated ginger. Cook for a few seconds.
- Pour the hot tadka over the curd rice and mix gently.
- Add chopped coriander on top. Serve chilled or at room temperature. A little grated carrot or pomegranate can also be added for extra freshness.
Here’s The Nutritional Value Of One Bowl Of Curd Rice With Tadka
According to FSSAI, curd rice gives a good mix of carbohydrates, protein, and probiotics in one simple meal. Rice gives energy, curd adds calcium and helpful bacteria, while mustard seeds and curry leaves bring small amounts of iron and antioxidants. A bowl of this summer meal stays light and easy on the stomach.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
180 kcal
Carbohydrates
24 g
Protein
5 g
Fat
6 g
Fibre
1 g
Calcium
120 mg
Potassium
140 mg
Iron
0.8 mg
Probiotics
Moderate amount
Vitamin C
2 mg
How The Nutrients In Curd Rice Help The Body
- Carbohydrates Give Steady Energy
Rice provides carbohydrates that help the body stay active without feeling too heavy during summer.
- Curd Adds Probiotics For Gut Health
The probiotics in curd may help support digestion and keep the stomach feeling lighter.
- Calcium Helps Support Bones
Curd gives calcium, which is important for bones and everyday body functions.
- Mustard Seeds And Curry Leaves Add Iron
The tadka ingredients bring small amounts of iron and antioxidants that add extra nutrition to the meal.
- Light Protein Helps Keep The Meal Balanced
Curd gives a little protein, which makes curd rice more balanced than plain rice alone.
FAQs
Can curd rice be made without chilli?
Yes. Green chilli can be skipped if a milder taste is preferred. The curd rice still tastes good with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
Which rice works best for curd rice?
Soft cooked rice works best. Short-grain rice or leftover rice can both be used.
Can vegetables be added to curd rice?
Yes. Grated carrot, cucumber, pomegranate, or coriander can be added to make the curd rice fresher and more colourful.
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