Curd Rice Recipe with Tadka: Easy Comfort Meal for Sensitive Stomach, Gut Health and Summer Cooling

A bowl of chilled curd rice with a crackling tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves can make even the hottest day light and refreshing. Simple, and easy to digest, curd rice is one of the most loved Indian meals for summer because it feels gentle on the stomach and takes very little time to prepare. Curd Rice Recipe with Tadka (Freepik)

Curd rice is made by mixing cooked rice with curd and a little milk or water. A quick tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, and green chilli gives extra flavour without making the dish too spicy. The soft texture and mild taste make tadka curd rice a good choice after a long day, especially during hot weather.

Curd contains probiotics, which are often linked with better gut health. These helpful bacteria may support digestion and make the stomach feel lighter. Rice gives energy, while ginger and curry leaves can help make the dish easier to digest. Curd rice recipe is often chosen during summer because chilled curd can help the body feel cooler.

Gut friendly food works best when it uses simple ingredients, and curd rice does exactly that. A little cucumber, pomegranate, or grated carrot can make this easy Indian meal even fresher. That combination of soft rice, cool curd, and crunchy tadka makes curd rice one of the best summer meals for a sensitive stomach.

Cooling Curd Rice With Mustard And Curry Leaves Soft rice and cool curd create a creamy base, while the tadka adds a burst of flavour in every bite. Mustard seeds give a gentle crunch, curry leaves bring a fresh aroma, and ginger adds a mild spicy touch. The mix of cool curd and sizzling tadka makes this curd rice taste fresh, light, and perfect for summer.