Akshay Tritiya Special Chana Dal Halwa Recipe: A Healthy Offering Choice Made with Jaggery and Dry Fruits

Chana dal halwa is an Indian festive sweet made with soaked chana dal, ghee, jaggery or dates, and dry fruits. The halwa tastes mildly nutty, soft, and slightly grainy, making it a popular bhog for special occasions. Akshay Tritiya Special Chana Dal Halwa Recipe (Freepik)

Akshay Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Many families prepare homemade sweets and offer them during puja. Chana dal halwa is often chosen for Akshay Tritiya bhog because it uses simple ingredients that are easily available and linked with festive cooking in many Indian homes.

Chana dal has been used in Indian sweets for many years because it gives a rich texture and natural flavour. After soaking and cooking, the dal becomes soft and blends easily into a thick halwa. Jaggery or dates are often added instead of refined sugar, giving the dessert natural sweetness and making it a healthier option.

Chana dal contains protein, fibre, iron, and small amounts of calcium. These nutrients may help support energy and digestion. Almonds, cashews, and raisins add healthy fats and extra flavour. A small amount of ghee gives the halwa its rich taste, while cardamom adds a light aroma that makes this Akshay Tritiya dessert feel even more special.

Chana Dal Halwa with Jaggery and Dry Fruits Recipes for Akshay Tritiya Chana dal halwa tastes rich, mildly nutty, and naturally sweet from jaggery. The texture is soft with a slight graininess from the cooked dal, while almonds and raisins add a little crunch. Cardamom gives a gentle aroma, and serving the halwa slightly warm or chilled makes it pleasant during summer.