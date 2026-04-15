Cholar Dal Recipe: Celebrate Poila Baishakh With This Aromatic Protein-Rich Delight

Luchi-cholar dal with coconut is one of the most envious breakfasts Bengalis would die for, no matter what season they are in. The craze becomes a bit higher as Poila Baishakh arrives. As the Bengali New Year 1433, or Poila Baishakh, approaches, households across Bengal transform into hubs of aromatic food magic. The air fills with the scent of cardamom, garam masala (read it ‘mashla’ as any Bengali would pronounce), fresh produce, and the sizzle of festive cooking. Traditionally, the Bengali New Year is a fresh start, and for many, the preparation begins days in advance with the meticulous cleaning of the kitchen and the selection of the finest pantry staples.



Festive menus are mostly meant for breaking your daily food habits, disrupting your calorie count and stuffing your stomach with so many delicious foods, sweets and fried snacks. This traditional cholar dal stands apart from the menu, following a brilliant source of protein with taste and aromatic spices added to it. Hence, mentioning chlar dal as a cultural anchor won’t be too much of an exaggeration.



Whether it is paired with the classic puffed luchi or a wholesome roti, it remains a favourite. Interestingly, Bengalis do have a soft spot for scholar dal with a plate of hot piping rice. Though mostly famous as a comforting soulful dish among the ‘ghoti’, the ‘bangal’ cholar dal version hints towards a bit spicy note. From the protein-rich source of chana dal to the spices with a mindful preparation, a bowl of scholar dal can never upset your diet.

Cholar Dal Recipe (Adobe Stock)