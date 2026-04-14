Low-Calorie Chanar Dalna For Poila Baishakh: A Traditional Bengali Recipe For Your New Year Celebration

Yes, it is named Chanar Dalna, and it’s not made with chana dal. The main ingredient is homemade chhena or chana, i.e. cottage cheese, both healthy and delicious when cooked with perfection. Poila Baishskh is just knocking at the door, and the preparations are at the final stage. Chanar Dalna is one of those heirloom recipes that, in every Bengali household, is passed through generations. So, this is not your regular palak paneer or shahi paneer, but a different version of homemade cottage cheese that you don’t prepare every second day at home.



Following the arrival of the Bengali New Year, or Poila Baishakh, Bengalis traditionally start preparing. For this auspicious day the curation starts with an expanding menu that contains a whole list of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Amidst the spicy fish curries and succulent mutton, the Poila Baishakh special Chanar Dalna recipe separately turns out to be a sophisticated masterpiece. This dish is a vital source of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates on the festive platter. Low-Calorie Chanar Dalna For Poila Baishakh (Adobe Stock)

Crafted with fresh, homemade chhana (cottage cheese), this traditional dalna is a true-blue Bengali vegetarian food with its aromatic and lightly granulated texture. How to make it healthier? Well, you can make it switch easily by skipping the sugar and focusing on natural flavours. Turning this classic into a fitness-friendly delicacy, whether you are hosting a traditional Noboborsho lunch or enjoying a quiet family meal, ritual and wellness can go hand in hand.

How To Prepare Chanar Dalna At Home With Homemade Cottage Cheese This Bengali cottage cheese curry is fundamentally different from standard paneer dishes because it uses "Chhana," which is freshly curdled milk solids that haven't been pressed into the tough, rubbery blocks found in stores. The texture is incredibly soft, so it soaks up the juices of the ginger-cumin gravy and brings you the melt-in-the-mouth experience.

Ingredients for Chanar Dalna 1.5 litres full-cream milk (or low-fat milk for fewer calories)

3 tbsp lemon juice

350 g fresh chana

4 potatoes (cubed)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

1.5 tbsp ginger paste

2 green chillies (slit)

2 bay leaves

2 dried red chillies

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

2 cardamoms

2 cloves

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp bengali garam masala

2 tbsp ghee or cold-pressed vegetable oil

1 cup coconut milk

3 cups water

Salt to taste (note: sugar is omitted for health) Step-by-Step Guide for the Chanar Dalna Recipe The very first step is to prepare the chhena. You can boil milk and add lemon juice until it curdles. Strain through a muslin cloth, rinse with cold water, and weigh it down for 30 minutes. Cut the set chhana into squares.

Now you need to lightly fry the chhana cubes and potato cubes in minimal oil until golden brown. Set them aside. Use an air fryer instead for less oil consumption.

In the same pan, add bay leaves, dried red chilli, and cumin seeds. Add tomatoes and cook until soft.

Mix ginger paste, cumin powder, turmeric, and red chilli powder with a splash of water. Add this to the pan and sauté until the raw smell vanishes.

Pour in 3 cups of water (and coconut milk if using). Add the fried potatoes and chhana.

Cover and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. Finish with a sprinkle of Bengali Garam Masala and a dash of ghee. Let it rest for 5 minutes before serving. Nutrients in Chanar Dalna Recipe: Bengali Cottage Cheese Curry For Poila Baishakh This vegetarian Bengali recipe is a nutritional haven. The chhana provides high-quality casein protein, essential for muscle repair. The potatoes offer complex carbohydrates for energy. Using ginger and cumin aids digestion. By removing sugar and controlling oil, you ensure the dish remains heart-healthy. It is a dense source of calcium and fat-soluble vitamins, making it a complete, wholesome meal for any fitness enthusiast.

Nutrient Amount per Serving (approx. 100g) Sources Protein 10.1g Fresh Chhana (Milk Solids) Carbohydrates 32.5g Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Milk Fats 21.1g Milk Fat, Ghee, and Coconut Milk Minerals (Calcium) High Milk solids and spices Vitamins (A, D, B12) Moderate Whole milk and fortified oils 5 Tips to Make Homemade Chanar Dalna Recipe For Poila Baishakh Healthier You can always opt for low-fat or toned milk to reduce the saturated fat content of your homemade chhana.

Instead of shallow frying in oil, lightly brush the chhana cubes with ghee and air-fry them to get that golden crust.

There you go! Skip the refined sugar entirely. The sautéed tomatoes and coconut milk provide a subtle, natural sweetness.

You can keep the dish fibre-rich by keeping the potato skins on (after a thorough scrub). Also, adding green peas can increase the fibre content of the chanar dalna.

Well, this is the key! Even healthy dishes can lead to weight gain if overconsumed; stick to a single serving size to maintain your fitness goals. The Chanar Dalna recipe is undoubtedly a part of Bengali culinary heritage. Bengal excels in vegetarian dishes and this is one of the ultimate proofs you will ever find during festivities. By making small adjustments like removing sugar and using fresh ingredients, you can enjoy this Poila Baishakh staple. Eating in moderation is mandatory to enjoy the festivities while staying on track with your physical well-being. Shubho Noboborsho!

FAQs Can I use store-bought paneer for Chanar Dalna?

While you can, homemade chhana is traditional. It offers a softer texture and is generally fresher and free from preservatives.

Is Chanar Dalna good for weight loss?

Yes, if made with low-fat milk and minimal oil. Its high protein content promotes satiety and helps in muscle maintenance.

Why is sugar usually added to this recipe?

Bengali cuisine often balances spicy flavours with sweetness, but for health-conscious versions, the sugar can be easily omitted without losing authenticity.