Doctor shares 4 signs you may have a nutritional deficiency: From nail texture and muscle twitches to joint stiffness

Our bodies often send subtle signals when something's off, and paying attention to these signs can help us identify potential nutrient deficiencies or health issues early on. Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared some examples of physical signs that might indicate a nutrient deficiency or health issue.

These signs don't confirm a deficiency on their own

For instance, according to Dr Sood, muscle twitches or cramps can be a sign of magnesium deficiency, while greying hair may be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Joint stiffness or pain might indicate a lack of vitamin D, he added. Even brittle or fragile nails hint at nutrient deficiencies.

Dr Sood highlighted that by being more aware of our bodies and the subtle signs they send, we can take proactive steps to address potential health issues and maintain overall well-being. He said, “Here are common signs you may have a nutritional deficiency.” He added, “These signs don't confirm a deficiency on their own, but they are worth paying attention to, especially if they persist.”

According to Dr Sood, here are some signs you should not ignore:

Brittle nails

“If your nails are brittle or cracking, it might not just be dry weather. Iron carries oxygen to your nail beds, and without enough, your nails may weaken,” Dr Sood said.

Muscle twitching

He added: “Frequent eye or muscle twitching is often tied to low magnesium. This mineral helps calm nerve signals. When it is low, the nerves misfire, and muscles can spasm.”

Joint stiffness

Dr Sood said, “Clicking joints or new stiffness may indicate low vitamin D or calcium. These nutrients keep bones and cartilage strong, and without them, the body struggles to move smoothly.”

Greying hair

“While early greying is often genetic, low levels of vitamin B12 or copper can sometimes play a role in reduced pigment production,” Dr Sood added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.