Is being good with pets a green flag? Relationship expert shares how this may be the new love language

When you are on a dating app and swiping through profiles, have you come across one that proudly declares ‘dog person’ or ‘cat mom,’ almost as if it’s a big personality trait? In a way, it kind of is. Not only on dating apps, but pet parenting somehow comes up even when meeting in person, hinting at the growing importance of being good with pets in the modern dating scene. The proud label of cat or dog parent is more than just an endearing quirk or bonus trait; for some, it might make all the difference between getting left- or right-swiped. Pets can be the matchmaker in the dating landscape nowadays.(Shutterstock)

As per the dating app Tinder's data, the mentions of “Do you have a pet?” went up to 7.6 percent in India this year.

Relationship expert Dr Chandni Tugnait at Tinder India shared how being good with pets is becoming the new love language.

She explained, “How someone treats their pet shows how they love, empathise, are patient, and have emotional presence. Today, ‘dog dad energy’ or ‘cat mom vibes’ might just be the new love language. How someone treats their pet is a powerful window into how they give and receive love. Patience, attention, and emotional attunement with pets usually translate into romantic relationships, too. Being good with pets isn’t just a cute bonus anymore; it’s a real signal of empathy, responsibility, and emotional availability. Pets require presence and compassion, the same emotional toolkit needed for healthy love.”

Moreover, Dr Chandni addressed some key questions around pet-related profiles and what they reveal about emotional availability, attachment styles, and green flags in modern dating:

Can pets help spot emotionally available matches?

Dr Chandni Tugnait explained, “If someone lights up talking about their pet, shares their quirks in their bio, or plans pet-friendly dates, it’s a clue they’re emotionally tuned in. Pets need consistency and empathy, just like real relationships. Plus, if they care about your pet’s boundaries, chances are they’ll respect yours too, and that’s your person.”

Dog person is more than just a line!(Shutterstock)

Does pet-parenting have potential?

Dr Chandni Tugnait also shared her insight on how pets can reveal dating blind spots. “Oh yes. If someone only likes your pet when they’re behaving, ask yourself, do they only like the easy version of you? Pets don’t perform. Watching how someone reacts to your pet’s hyper energy, fear, or stubbornness shows whether they’re really there for the messy, real moments, not just the highlight reel. If someone only likes your pet when they’re calm, it might be a mirror for how they handle the real you,” she explained.

'Must love pet’ more than a line?

Pets have a lot to teach us, so that ‘must love pets’ line on dating profiles goes far beyond just a cute detail. The relationship expert shared her take on this and added,"'Must love pets' sounds cute, but it really points to shared emotional rhythms, loyalty, affection, patience, and care. If someone doesn’t get why your bond with your pet matters, they may not fully get how you love either. In today's world, ‘must love pets' often translates to - respect my heart, my pace, and my peace."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.